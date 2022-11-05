16 International Travel Destinations To Satisfy Your Itchy Feet

While local visits or BFF road trips might keep your urge to travel at bay on most days, if you can't help but daydream about faraway lands every waking hour only for foreign scenery to fill your head at night, your wanderlust and you might be overdue for a much bigger trip to international destinations.

If you've already been bitten by the travel bug, you've probably seen amazing landscapes and monuments in your lifetime. However, there are so many underrated places in the world that most millennials have never even heard of and probably never will, despite their dazzling beauty and astonishing history.

The world is filled with various treasures and breathtaking sites for you to visit and explore. Now, most international travel restrictions are alleviated, and it's time to put your passport to use. Go ahead and expand your horizons at some of these wonderful places in the world where you can take pictures for your crew to turn green looking at your adventures.

Kjeragbolten, Kjerag Mountain, Norway

This world wonder is a site for all you daredevils who aren't too afraid of a little height. Dare to stand your ground on a boulder wedged between two cliffs of the Norwegian mountains and be amazed at the worldview before your eyes.

In the wonderful country of fjords, mountains are a beauty to revel in. While the scenery is dazzling, you'll want to make sure that you are well prepared for your trip, as the hike can be demanding for many visitors.

Agrasen Ki Baoli, New Delhi, India

This ancient wonder is one of the stepwells present in this region of India. Known as baoli in their country of origin, stepwells are, as you probably guessed it, wells with steps descending into them. The structures, which some trace back to the Indus Valley civilization, are sprinkled across Western India, majestic vestiges of the past.

The seemingly never-ending carved stone steps lead to and were built to serve as local source of water as early as 550 A.D. They'll be the only place in the world that you'll want to be in the midst of over 3,000 stepwells.

Agrasen Ki Baoli, located in New Delhi, is close to other sites of interest in the Indian city. While this baoli is known to be the best preserved in the area, you can also rejoice in visiting the close-by Rajon ki Baoli and get your cardio on by taking in the beauty of these historic architectural sites of Bharat.

Darvaza Gas Crater, Karakum Desert, Turkmenistan

Also known as the Doors or the Gates of Hell, or even the Shining of Karakum, the Darvaza gas crater is a burning natural gas field collapsed into a cavern near Darvaza, a city situated roughly 260 kilometers from Turkmen capital Ashgabat in the Karakum desert. While the facts surrounding the ignition of the oil field in 1971 are either unknown or disputed, many blame the Soviets for the accidental collapse of the original cavern at the site.

Despite talks of extinguishing the popular tourist attraction in order to protect the environment and the health of the people living near the natural gas crater, as well as take advantage of the natural resources currently burning away in the crater, the giant oil field is still burning to this day.

You will truly feel like the protagonist of an end-of-the-world movie when nearing this Central Asian illuminated crater in all its blazing glory, as the taste of danger will take over you.

Now, talk about a lit experience.

Wisteria Tunnels, Kitakyushu, Japan

While cherry blossoms in the Great White North certainly have charm, they do not come close to the Japanese Kawachi Fuji Gardens in Kitakyushu, which include two 100-meter magical-looking tunnels filled with gorgeous wisteria flowers ranging from dark purple to baby pink.

If you're thinking of travelling from late April to mid May, these passageways draped with exquisite flowers should be on your favourite destinations list. Step away from the urban city life in Tokyo by travelling roughly 600 kilometers form the metropolis and breathe in the fresh air and floral scent of rural Japan to be swept away to your fairy tale of choice.

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, County Antrim, United Kingdom

Are you as risk taker looking for another thrilling destination to test your fear of heights? The Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge near Ballintoy in Northern Ireland is a daring attraction connecting the Carrick-a-Rede rocky island to the mainland.

According to the organization in charge of maintenance of the rope bridge, the National Trust, "Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge was first erected by salmon fishermen in 1755." 30-meter deep and 20-meter wide, it is not an excursion for the faint of heart.

Book your visit online ahead of time so you can balance yourself for the 2 hours it takes to cross this Irish rope bridge. While you do that, enjoy the fresh air and seaside as you sway hundreds of feet into the air...maybe don't look down?

Fingal's Cave, Isle Of Staffa, United Kingdom

Imagine a uniform cave carved in a volcanic island in Scotland, created by a natural fissure in the hexagonal columns of solidified molten rock, which the sea hollowed over a millennia.

For all you self-proclaimed mermaids out there, it is about time you visit Fingal's cave, also called An Uamh Binn in Gaelic, or the Cave of Music. The Island of Staffa, which is accessible by "boat [...] from [the neighbouring towns of] Oban, Mull and Iona," is home to the Cathedral of the Sea, with its unique natural pathway leading to the cave during low tide.

270 feet deep, this grotto formed by ancient lava flows has become a striking inspiration for many artists over the centuries, who were all dazzled by the magnificence of the aquatic wonder. Perhaps inspiration will strike your wanderlust-ridden heart during your visit?

Jeju Island, Jeju-do, South Korea

In need of a nature boost? Explore the South Korean island of Jeju and get in touch with the inner adventurer in you (no matter how far down it may hide).

Enjoy the boat ride and do a number of things from water massage therapy, hiking trails, magnificent beaches and even bring your S/O to self proclaimed "loveland" known for being the most hilarious sex-themed adult theme park. Plus, the Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes were selected by the "World Heritage Committee as the first World Natural Heritage Site in South Korea."

If none of these things tickle your fancy, the dormant volcano Hallasan with a crater lake and magnificent alpine plants, the 8-km-long Manjanggul Cave in the Geomunoreum Lava Tube System, and the chance to meet the haenyo — the power sea-women of the area, known for their incredible apparatus-free deep diving — are reasons enough to go.

The Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia

One of the dazzling wonders of the world is located under the deep blues of the Pacific Ocean on the northeast Australian coast of Queensland.

In this blissful marine ecosystem, you can dive right in the gorgeous waters to see the surreal gem that is the giant coral reef of Australia. Be the incarnation of H2O's Cleo, and swim among scaled sea creatures underwater, witnessing unique life against the breathtaking background of the Great Barrier Reef.

But while the beauty of the "400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 types of mollusc" in the area seem like a utopia for marine biologists Down Under, many species are currently threatened with extinction, as marine pollution and climate change eat away at the coasts and menace their habitat.

Now, enjoy all you want but remember to look and not touch to preserve the timeless beauty of the sea!

Salar De Uyuni, Antonio Quijarro Province, Bolivia

Visit the world's largest natural mirror in Bolivia where this massive salt flat spans over 4050 square miles! Per National Geographic, the Salar de Uyumi, vestige of a dried-out prehistoric lake filled with bright white salt, various weirdly shaped rock formations and islands, is "considered one of the most extreme and remarkable vistas in all of South America."

While widely used as a source of salt and lithium, this Altiplano area becomes so reflective in the rainy season that it’s used to calibrate satellites. The land stretches for what seems like forever, a view that will take your breath away and your Insta-game to a whole new level.

Antelope Canyon, Arizona, United States

Despite what you may be thinking, this canyon is 100% real. The surreal Arizona site is a world-famous gem known for its natural picturesque beauty that is nothing short of mind-boggling and perfect for anyone wanting to get that umph-inducing pic.

The sandstone walls, caverns and cliffs shaped by water and wind erosion over time are simply waiting for your amazement in the private land on Navajo Nation. There, you can learn about the rich history and geology of the stunning area with a local guide.

Now, if you want to take a peek at the area, you really do have to make sure to be accompanied, as since 2003, the Navajo Parks and Recreation doesn't allow self-guided hikes in the Antelope Canyon.

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

Take in the picture perfect crystal clear waters, gorgeous meadows, foresty green scenery and stunning waterfalls that this national park in Croatia has to offer. The UNESCO World Heritage park is not only home to a wonderful lake system unlike any other, but it is also filled with beech and fir "forests [which] are home to bears, wolves and many rare bird species." Its wide territory spans over two Croatian counties: Lika-Senj and Karlovac.

If you've been to all the beautiful parks in North America, this one will be a refreshing change that'll give you an excuse to bring out the passport and travel to destinations most have never even bothered looking up.

Jost Van Dyke, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

If you're looking for some sun and beachy vibes, ditch the crowded shores of Cuba and Mexico and enjoy the rays from the secluded island of Jost Van Dyke in the Caribbean. The views are just as nice (if not nicer!!) and you'll get the space away from the everyday crowds of the city on this underrated vacay destination in the northeastern extremity of the Greater Antilles, located in a wonderful volcanic archipelago.

Even though it is the smallest island of the four isles forming the British Virgin Islands, it "still encapsulates an abundance of charm and history" of the gorgeous area. Leftover ruins from colonial times, yacht anchorages, dazzling wildlife, and more, this spot with a rich melting-pot history will make you want to keep your eyes peeled every second of the day.

Mosi-oa-Tunya, Zambezi River, border of Zimbabwe and Zambia

One look at this site and you'll be dazzled by its magnificence. The waterfall, also known as Victoria Falls, is located on the Zambezi river, serving as the border of Zimbabwe (west) and Zambia (east). The UNESCO World Heritage spot is known as the largest sheet of falling water in the world.

Compared to Niagara Falls, Victoria Falls is close to twice the height and half a kilometre wider. Feast your eyes on a natural and real waterfall that'll put the Ontario horseshoe-shaped landmark to shame.

Once you reach the natural wonder, you can partake in various goosebump-inducing activities, such as white-water rafting, gorge swings and bungee jumping from Victoria Falls Bridge.

The Highlands, Iceland

Located on an ethereal plateau in the centre of Iceland is a volcanic desert uninhabitable by most forms of life, as the ground is not well suited to retain the little water or snow that falls in the area at the top of the soil, making it hard for plant life to survive.

This Icelandic untamed wilderness covers close to 40,000 square kilometres of land. The Highlands are devoid of villages or towns, but impressive mountains and giant glaciers populate the area, as well as a gorgeous invasive purple plant called the Alaskan lupine giving new life to the soil.

There are so many reasons to visit the beautiful escarpment of Iceland, but give yourself more of a reason by visiting the Highlands. Sit back and enjoy the natural show of the northern lights! Take a step back from city life and watch the night sky come to life right before your eyes.

Hundred Islands National Park, Pangasinan, Philippines

This underrated protected area in Alaminos, Pangasinan, in the Philippines is definitely worth the trip when it comes to good views and plenty of fun under the sun. Those 124 islands are the "remnants of an ancient coral reef," and feature abundant vegetation, as well as beautiful limestone cliffs in a restricted area of only 18,44 square kilometres.

Roam the sea on a boat or a kayak and feast your eyes on the gorgeous mushroom-shaped wonders in the tropical national park that you'd never think even existed on this planet. While the pristine wildlife mostly resides in the air or the water surrounded the coral formations, you'll still be able to spot unique animals and greenery during your visit to one of the four islands developed for tourism.

Awaits a big list of activities, including cliff jumping, snorkeling, scuba diving and cave exploration, when you happily explore the landscape. Everyone automatically thinks to visit Palawan and Boracay for a good time in the Philippines but here's to show that there's plenty of beauty to visit in the Hundred Islands National Park as well.

Giant Crystals Of Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico

Now, if you're wondering why a hot and humid cave found by miners in 2000 is so famous, one look at one of the gargantuan selenite gypsum crystals measuring up to 39 feet long it holds should answer your question.

The Cueva de Los Cristales, a (literally) hidden gem lodged deeply in a mountain near Naica, in Chihuahua, Mexico, is located over an intrusion of magma, keeping it forever warm.

While this wonderful cave straight out of a sci-fi novel is unfortunately closed to the general public, it is possible to explore the surrounding area, and to learn about the formation of the peculiar place in the Mexican Museum of Minerology (MUMME).

Crystallographers estimate the massive crystals grew over half a million years, filling the Cave of Crystals, as well as the shallower Cave of Swords.

This article has been updated since its original publication on September 29, 2016.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.