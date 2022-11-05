Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Wofford Opens Season
The 2022 college basketball season got underway for the Wofford Terriers in exactly the most ideal fashion possible as they hosted the Bob Jones University Bruins, who compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association and NCAA Division III. Although the Terriers’ roster is heavy with freshmen and transfers with some big shoes to fill this season, the production on both sides of the ball was as explosive as expected in this game and then some.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Round 1 POTW
Big time players make big time plays in big time games. No games are bigger than playoff games. The Woodruff Wolverines went on the road Friday and got a big first round win over Broome. Nemo Cochran was a hug part of that win. Cochran had 7 catches 142 yards and two touchdowns to led the Wolverines to the second round of the playoffs.
Clemson holds off The Citadel
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson added double-doubles and Clemson turned back The Citadel 80-69 in a season opener. Hunter sank 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Tigers. Schieffelin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 14 […]
spartanburgsportsradio.com
3 Things Round 1
Each Week following Spartanburg Viking Football games, I’m going to take a couple of days and think about the 3 most important things I saw on the field. Some good, some great, some not so good. I’ll try to break through what mattered, and what not to overreact to. So here’s 3 things from the Round 1 59-17 Playoff win over Nation Ford.
Swinney on 'the reality of the situation' with Uiagalelei, Clemson at QB
After DJ Uiagalelei struggled mightily against Syracuse, Dabo Swinney stood behind the junior quarterback, saying he was still Clemson’s guy and that he expected Uiagalelei to play his best game at Notre (...)
Dabo Swinney: 'There's Only One Thing Off the Table for Us'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media to recap the disappointing loss to Notre Dame and look ahead to the Tigers upcoming matchup with Louisville.
The latest on Clemson's quarterback situation
Is D.J. Uiagalelei still Clemson’s starting quarterback? And will Cade Klubnik get more game reps whether or not they include the beginning of the game? Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed both a day (...)
Clemson makes the cut for 5-star
One of the nation's top defensive linemen for 2024 has announced his top ten schools and the Tigers have made the cut. Buford (Ga.) 2024 five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston named Oregon, Texas, Georgia, (...)
Commentary: Welcome Jeff Scott back with open arms
Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football. One decision should be an easy one. Jeff (...)
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
wspa.com
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, but no one has claimed the winning ticket.
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
WYFF4.com
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
thejournalonline.com
No injuries – Hwy. 86 Piedmont
Piedmont firefighters await state troopers and utility workers after a car struck a pole on Highway 86 Saturday night. It happened near Hammett Street. The pole broke on impact. No one was injured. (Photo by David Rogers)
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Chesnee
One person died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.
WYFF4.com
'He has created a legacy': Greenville brewmasters honor beer icon battling cancer diagnosis
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A community of beer brewers came together to honor someone they say helped bring craft beer to the Upstate. Tom Davis is one of the founders of Thomas Creek Brewery and was recently diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer. Now with Davis in hospice care, friends...
Comments / 0