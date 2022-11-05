ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roebuck, SC

spartanburgsportsradio.com

Wofford Opens Season

The 2022 college basketball season got underway for the Wofford Terriers in exactly the most ideal fashion possible as they hosted the Bob Jones University Bruins, who compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association and NCAA Division III. Although the Terriers’ roster is heavy with freshmen and transfers with some big shoes to fill this season, the production on both sides of the ball was as explosive as expected in this game and then some.
SPARTANBURG, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Round 1 POTW

Big time players make big time plays in big time games. No games are bigger than playoff games. The Woodruff Wolverines went on the road Friday and got a big first round win over Broome. Nemo Cochran was a hug part of that win. Cochran had 7 catches 142 yards and two touchdowns to led the Wolverines to the second round of the playoffs.
WOODRUFF, SC
WSPA 7News

Clemson holds off The Citadel

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson added double-doubles and Clemson turned back The Citadel 80-69 in a season opener. Hunter sank 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Tigers. Schieffelin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 14 […]
CLEMSON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

3 Things Round 1

Each Week following Spartanburg Viking Football games, I’m going to take a couple of days and think about the 3 most important things I saw on the field. Some good, some great, some not so good. I’ll try to break through what mattered, and what not to overreact to. So here’s 3 things from the Round 1 59-17 Playoff win over Nation Ford.
SPARTANBURG, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC

Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
thejournalonline.com

No injuries – Hwy. 86 Piedmont

Piedmont firefighters await state troopers and utility workers after a car struck a pole on Highway 86 Saturday night. It happened near Hammett Street. The pole broke on impact. No one was injured. (Photo by David Rogers)
PIEDMONT, SC

