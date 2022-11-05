The 2022 college basketball season got underway for the Wofford Terriers in exactly the most ideal fashion possible as they hosted the Bob Jones University Bruins, who compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association and NCAA Division III. Although the Terriers’ roster is heavy with freshmen and transfers with some big shoes to fill this season, the production on both sides of the ball was as explosive as expected in this game and then some.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO