ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Guide to the 2022 state volleyball tournament

BILLINGS — In the past decade, 20 schools have won 40 of the available state volleyball championships. Class C has had six state champions since 2012, with Gardiner’s run from 2012-14 leading the way. Only Belt (2016, 2018) has won more than one in the previous 10 seasons.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations. A public notice was shared to the Beartooth Manor’s website, saying they will be closing operations as of January 7, 2023. “Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,”...
COLUMBUS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale

I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Winter Storm This Week

For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time.
BILLINGS, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

After Wife Died In House Fire, Wyoming Man Sues Power Company, Tree Trimmer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming man is suing a power company and its tree-maintenance contractor in the death of his wife, who died after an electrical fire reached her home in Clark. William Jerome “Jerry” Ruth filed a wrongful death lawsuit for $75,000 or...
CLARK, WY
103.7 The Hawk

Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy