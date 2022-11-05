Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Guide to the 2022 state volleyball tournament
BILLINGS — In the past decade, 20 schools have won 40 of the available state volleyball championships. Class C has had six state champions since 2012, with Gardiner’s run from 2012-14 leading the way. Only Belt (2016, 2018) has won more than one in the previous 10 seasons.
KULR8
Carroll star, Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton named Cascade Offensive Player of the Year
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College senior midfielder/forward and Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Offensive Player of the Year by the league Monday. A captain for the Fighting Saints who picked up four conference player of the week awards this season, Stapleton tallied 12...
KULR8
Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations. A public notice was shared to the Beartooth Manor’s website, saying they will be closing operations as of January 7, 2023. “Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,”...
KULR8
Mental focus helps bolster Billings West's confidence ahead of state tournament
BILLINGS- Billings West volleyball is dialed in. Over the weekend in Great Falls, the Golden Bears outlasted their crosstown rivals, Billings Senior in four sets to claim the Eastern AA divisional crown. That sets up West as the top seed from the East at the Class AA state tournament which begins on Thursday.
Missing Montana 4-year-old, his father may be in Colorado, police say
Police in Montana say a 4-year-old and his father, who has not communicated with the boy's mother since Oct. 9, may be in Colorado.
Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale
I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
KULR8
Winter Storm This Week
For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Wife Died In House Fire, Wyoming Man Sues Power Company, Tree Trimmer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming man is suing a power company and its tree-maintenance contractor in the death of his wife, who died after an electrical fire reached her home in Clark. William Jerome “Jerry” Ruth filed a wrongful death lawsuit for $75,000 or...
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Billings police activate Slick Streets Policy
The Billings Police Department activated its Slick Streets Policy as a result of the hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning.
Lonnie Bell, Billings radio legend, dies at 98
The announcement was made on Bell's radio station Facebook page, Lonnie Bell's Classic Country, which aired Sunday mornings on KGHL.
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
Billings fatal shooting victim identified
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.
Fire destroys home south of Molt
Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.
First returns from Yellowstone County released
The unofficial results show Rosendale with 51 percent of Yellowstone County's vote. Independent Gary Buchanan of Billings had nearly 26 percent, while Democrat Penny Ronning had almost 22 percent.
Man Hit By Car In Billings At Central and Santa Fe Drive
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted about an accident between a vehicle and a 26 year old male on Central and Santa Fe Drive in Billings. The 26 year old male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This article will be updated as more information is released.
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
Billings police investigate possible threat at West High School
The Billings Police Department and school district officials on Thursday investigated a possible threat against West High School.
Comments / 0