Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson never did: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
ESPN
Former NFL player has a tie to $2.04B Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI -- There's a Cincinnati Bengals tie to this week's winning Powerball ticket. Joe Chahayed, whose store sold the stub that netted $2 billion in winnings, is the father-in-law of former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr., according to TMZ. That fortune has earned Chahayed a sizable payday, too. The...
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Tri-City Herald
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Status: Where Do Experts See Commanders’ Biggest Need at Midway Point?
It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Washington Commanders know that. So even though they have a potent three-headed running back group with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. leading the way and J.D. McKissic adding his abilities to the mix, Washington is still below .500 midway through the NFL schedule.
Tri-City Herald
Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?
Some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks remain some of its biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray have all electrified the game with the ability to create something out of nothing with their legs. But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, hardly a sexy or...
One win down for Villanova’s Kyle Neptune; next up is Temple
Replacing a head coach with more than 500 victories, four trips to the Final Four and two national championships would
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Young, Defensive Lineman, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Young was a three-star recruit from Franklin County High School in Meadville, Miss., in the class of 2018. He was the No. 1,467 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 1,361 for On3.com. Young was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked recruit for ESPN with no grade or star rating. As a high school senior, Young totaled 51 tackles, including 43 solo, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. As a high school junior, he amassed 90 tackles, ten sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery compared to 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore. Young also lettered in basketball, averaging 12.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game as a junior per MaxPreps. He was born on June 8, 2000, and has three siblings.
Tri-City Herald
Jim Irsay on Colts Tanking Claims: ‘That’s Bulls---’
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Colts, a team that was expected to contend in the AFC South this season. The team’s significant offseason quarterback acquisition, former league MVP Matt Ryan, was benched after a 3-3-1 start to the year in favor of Sam Ehlinger. After two more losses, the team fired Frank Reich and brought on ESPN’s Jeff Saturday, a former Colts center with no NFL coaching experience, as interim coach.
Tri-City Herald
Warriors ‘Open to Anything’ Regarding Future Trades
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are arguably the most underperforming team in the early NBA season. Many expected the team to come out dominant, but instead, they have a 4-7 record which includes losses to the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. It's hard...
Tri-City Herald
Tyrese Maxey’s Recent Struggles Aren’t Worrying 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers third-year guard Tyrese Maxey is off to another incredible start. After becoming a first-year starter during his sophomore effort last season, Maxey showed tons of improvement from the jump. This year, he’s trending in a positive direction once again, as his numbers are even better. Last season, Maxey...
Tri-City Herald
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Trail Blazers
My gut is telling me Portland wins by a landslide but my mind is saying Charlotte somehow finds a way to keep this one close. The Blazers should pretty much have their full complimentary of guys but they are a little banged up and this is a situation where they may go a little lighter and overlook the Hornets. Portland wins but the Hornets show fight.
Comments / 0