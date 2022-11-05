Nick Carter, Hilary Duff and More React to Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘This Is Heartbreaking’

Aaron Carter, who rose to fame as a child pop star with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” died at the age of 34 on Saturday (Nov. 5). In the wake of his death, fellow artists and television stars paid tribute to Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys ‘ Nick Carter, who penned an emotional note in his memory as well.

Carter’s manager confirmed his death to Billboard on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department also told The Hollywood Reporter that a suspicious death took place at Carter’s address but did not confirm the identity.

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter,” legendary songwriter Diane Warren wrote on Twitter.

Related

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34

Carter’s self-titled debut album was released in 1997, and it was followed by 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It) , which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He went on to release three more studio albums: Oh Aaron (2001), Another Earthquake! (2002) and Love (2018). Carter also worked in scripted and reality television, with highlights including an appearance on Lizzie McGuir e, starring alongside his siblings on House of Carters and competing on Dancing With the Stars .

“For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Duff, who starred as Lizzie McGuire and dated Carter decades ago, wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

“No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark,” wrote musician Tyler Hilton. “Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd.”

See the reactions to Aaron Carter’s death below.