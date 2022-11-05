ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Carter, Hilary Duff and More React to Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘This Is Heartbreaking’

By Ashley Iasimone
 7 days ago

Aaron Carter, who rose to fame as a child pop star with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” died at the age of 34 on Saturday (Nov. 5). In the wake of his death, fellow artists and television stars paid tribute to Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys ‘ Nick Carter, who penned an emotional note in his memory as well.

Carter’s manager confirmed his death to Billboard on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department also told The Hollywood Reporter that a suspicious death took place at Carter’s address but did not confirm the identity.

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter,” legendary songwriter Diane Warren wrote on Twitter.

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34

11/05/2022

Carter’s self-titled debut album was released in 1997, and it was followed by 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It) , which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He went on to release three more studio albums: Oh Aaron (2001), Another Earthquake! (2002) and Love (2018). Carter also worked in scripted and reality television, with highlights including an appearance on Lizzie McGuir e, starring alongside his siblings on House of Carters and competing on Dancing With the Stars .

“For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Duff, who starred as Lizzie McGuire and dated Carter decades ago, wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

“No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark,” wrote musician Tyler Hilton. “Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd.”

See the reactions to Aaron Carter’s death below.

Billboard

Aaron Carter’s Managers Slam Planned Music & Book Releases as ‘Heartless Money Grabs’

In the first statement released since his death Saturday at age 34, Aaron Carter‘s management team is decrying “obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases” planned from the late star, including an album, single and book. The statement, sent from Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management, thanked Carter’s ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff for speaking out against a posthumous book release, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life. An excerpt from the memoir published by Page Six claims that the stars lost their virginity to each other, and Duff is taking issue with the lack of fact checking for the project. “It’s...
Billboard

Billy Porter Will Immortalize His Iconic 2020 Grammys Look With a Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

The category is Madame Tussauds wax figure realness, and Billy Porter is scoring 10s across the board! On Thursday (Nov. 10), Madame Tussauds and Porter announced on Instagram that the Pose star’s likeness would be the next addition to the chain’s long-running Times Square location. “Madame Tussauds New York is in the process of making a brand new wax figure, and it just might be the most fabulous one yet,” the company wrote. “Coming in 2023, the category is: BILLY PORTER!” Related Music Stars' Wax Figures: Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Britney Spears & More 11/10/2022 In the photos, fans can see the “Children” singer standing on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Finding Out the Rapper Loves ‘Stranger Things’

Megan Thee Stallion is an outspoken Stranger Things fan, which came as an adorable surprise to the popular Netflix series’ star, Millie Bobby Brown. The streaming service shared a clip to Twitter on Friday (Nov. 11) in which the “Body” rapper reacts to Brown finding out about Meg’s love for the show. “Are you kidding me?” the 18-year-old actress exclaims in the video upon hearing that the musician would be taking part in the trivia for Stranger Things Day, which occurred on November 6. “She’s a superfan? Has she said that? Publicly? ‘WAP?'” Meg sweetly giggles along to the clip, as Brown...
Billboard

Watch Katy Perry & Wynonna Judd Meet & Gush Over Each Other at 2022 CMA Awards: ‘I Just Love You’

The 2022 CMA Awards brought all the biggest country stars to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and one of the sweetest moments of the night is when pop superstar Katy Perry met country icon Wynonna Judd on the red carpet during a Billboard interview. While chatting with Billboard, Perry is seen bubbling with happiness over meeting Judd in person. “I’m just here because I get to meet icons like this for the first time,” the pop star explains, before Judd says, “I can’t believe we’ve never met!” Perry continues, “It confirms that you are an icon because of your...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

50 Cent Is Hosting ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ While She Recovers From COVID-19

Drew Barrymore is taking a break from her eponymous talk after testing positive for COVID-19. She announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) via Instagram that two celebs will be filling in for her while she recuperates. “I’ve got covid and lucky the cat! Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over,” Barrymore captioned a photo of herself lying in bed with pink glasses on and a cat at her side. “So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!” Related 50 Cent Pays Tribute to Takeoff During Finland Show 11/11/2022 While 50 Cent did not...
Billboard

Mariah Carey’s Got ‘Emotions’ About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ Featuring Her Hit

Fit for a queen! Mariah Carey was feeling all the emotions on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) as she tuned into the season five premiere of The Crown. “THE CROWN premiered last night and of course I had to have my own screening dahhlings!” the icon captioned an Instagram video showing her lounging in her screening room in a tiara and silky white robe as she sips from a fancy tea cup, as her son Moroccan snoozes on a couch opposite her. Mimi then shared with the Lambs that her 1991 hit “Emotions” is featured in the first episode of the Netflix...
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Documentary on the Way From TIME Studios & Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation are teaming up to produce a feature documentary on Christina Aguilera. The project is set to be directed by Ting Poo, who earned acclaim for the documentary Val about the life of actor Val Kilmer. “Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” Poo said in a statement. “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.” Related Christina Aguilera, Camilo, & More to Perform at the 2022 Latin Grammys 11/10/2022 The Aguilera...
Billboard

Katy Perry Grabs Her Cowgirl Hat & Joins Thomas Rhett for ‘Where We Started’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett kept their eyes on each other for an emotional performance of their lovelorn duet “Where We Started” at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Perry was on Rhett’s playing field at the Nashville awards show, and the pop star played the part, wearing a black cowgirl hat with her strapless denim gown, complete with fringed slit, to trade verses with the country star. Related Here Are All the 2022 CMA Awards Winners (Updating) 11/09/2022 Rhett kicked off the performance on his own, with blue-lit strings of fabric dangling from the Bridgestone Arena rafters behind him. Perry joined him for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Maren Morris Skips CMAs Red Carpet After Brittany Aldean Feud, Struts to Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’

After previously saying she may not attend the 2022 Country Music Awards due to tensions with Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, Maren Morris was indeed present at the ceremony Wednesday (Nov. 9) to celebrate her March LP Humble Quest‘s nomination for album of the year. She did, however, skip the red carpet, and instead posted a video of herself jamming to Taylor Swift‘s new song “Karma.” In the video, posted to her social media accounts the night of the awards, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter shows off her shimmery, plunging neckline gown, her hair styled in long, beachy waves. Holding a bottle of...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Won’t Compete With Dolly Parton for Christmas Crown: ‘You Are the Queen of Everything!’

Merry Christmas, Mariah Carey doesn’t want to fight tonight. Though MC has a legit claim to the title of Christmas Queen, she said on Thursday (Nov. 10) that she’s more than happy to share the spotlight with another member of holiday royalty. “Dolly, let’s settle this one,” Carey wrote to Dolly Parton after the country legend was asked in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens whether she considers herself worthy of the title over Mariah. Related Mariah Carey Will Wish 'Merry Christmas to All!' in Primetime Holiday Special 11/11/2022 “Now, don’t you say that!” Parton said. “I’m not going to compete with Mariah....
Billboard

Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child: ‘Daddy Loves You!’

Nick Cannon‘s eleventh child arrived on 11/11. The father of 11 kids so far — spread out among six mothers — happily announced the Nov. 11 birth of his and Abby De La Rosa’s newest arrival, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, on Instagram on Saturday (Nov. 12), a day after the baby’s birth. “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” Cannon wrote. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you!” said Cannon on the birth announcement. “You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to...
Billboard

Sam Smith Unveils Full ‘Gloria’ Tracklist, Including Collabs With Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez & Koffee: See It Here

Sailors, rejoice — the official tracklist for Sam Smith‘s long-awaited new album has finally arrived. After teasing fans about the album one day prior, Smith revealed the titles of all 13 tracks off of their upcoming fourth studio album Gloria on Thursday (Nov. 10). In doing so, Smith also unveiled that the album has a number of featured artists set to join them, including Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, Reggae performer Koffee and, of course, pop princess Kim Petras. Related How Sam Smith, Kim Petras & Steve Lacy Are Dispelling the 'Queer Quota' Myth 11/10/2022 Reyez is set to appear on two of...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the ‘Twilight’ Nostalgia With Florence + the Machine Cover: Watch

Twihards, this one’s for you. On the Friday (Nov. 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off a song from the Twilight films’ soundtracks for her latest Kellyoke cover: “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine. Related Kelly Clarkson Goes 'Gitchi, Gitchi, Ya Ya, Da Da' on LaBelle Cover 11/11/2022 Standing in the center of a stage flush with blood-red lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s crystal-clear vocals were so powerful throughout the performance, they had no trouble at all dominating the heavy drums, synths and guitars delivered by her band of backup musicians, Y’all. “I’m so heavy, heavy, I’m...
Deadline

Lindsay Lohan Reveals If She’s Game For Sequels To ‘Freaky Friday’ & ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan is talking about if she’s down to make sequels to some of her past film hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. While promoting her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where the host asked the actor about being in the potential sequels. The question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday. Lohan acknowledged that Curtis had reached out to her about the sequel while she was on the set of her holiday movie. “I was on set filming at the time...
Billboard

Diddy Set to Perform at Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Kim Kardashian

Baby2Baby shared the news Thursday (Nov. 10) that Diddy will take the stage at the organization’s upcoming gala honoring Kim Kardashian. While the Bad Boy Records founder will provide the musical entertainment for the evening, the SKIMS mogul will be presented with this year’s Giving Tree Award by Tyler Perry for her commitment to helping underprivileged children around the world. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 11/10/2022 Hosted by Mindy Kaling, the Baby2Baby gala will take place Saturday in Los Angeles, with Olivia Wilde, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Zooey Deschanel and Kerry Washington among...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

One of Taylor Swift’s Cats Just Joined Her ‘Anti-Hero’ Challenge: Watch

Hi, it’s Benjamin Button. He’s the problem, it’s him. On Friday (Nov. 11), Taylor Swift roped her cat into her “Anti-Hero” YouTube challenge. “Looks like Benjamin was left to his own devices and joined in on the #TSAntiHeroChallenge!” Swift’s official fan page tweeted above the video from YouTube Shorts showing Taylor cradling a hilariously startled Benjamin. Related Here's How 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Performed Compared to Taylor Swift's 'Red' in Its First Year 11/11/2022 Among the kitty’s self-destructive tendencies that go along with his owner’s latest No. 1 hit? “Lets human sleep in my bed and enables her co-dependency,” according to the funny clip....
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Ben Affleck With Glitzy Necklace

Jennifer Lopez subtly showed off her love for Ben Affleck in a glam social media post on Thursday. In the carousel posted to her official Instagram page, Jenny From the Block dons a gorgeous all-white ensemble for an unnamed charity event, including a cozy sherpa coat and low-cut dress. However, the singer’s eye for romantic detail paid off with the jewelry she chose for the evening, wearing a nameplate necklace inscribed with “Jennifer Ben” and a sweet gold hummingbird charm. Related Jennifer Lopez Rocks Lacy Bodysuit That's Perfect for Brides: Buy It Online for Just $69 11/11/2022 Though the accessory only features her hubby’s...
Billboard

Britney Spears & Ariana Grande Bond Over Their Perfume Lines: ‘Sending You So Much Love, Queen’

Ah, the sweet smell of women supporting each other. Britney Spears and Ariana Grande complimented each other on their respective perfume lines on Instagram Friday (Nov. 11), though the “Toxic” singer jokingly confessed it might not be the best for business to shout out a competing brand. “I know I shouldn’t say this because I have my own line of perfume…,” Brit wrote on Instagram. “But I’m obsessed with @ArianaGrande’s fragrance line. I have the spray and two bottles from it !!! I guess I’m sharing this now that I can breathe better and it smells so good!” Just a few hours...
Billboard

Cardi B Remembers Takeoff in Emotional Tribute: ‘The Pain Is Incomparable’

Cardi B continues to mourn the “untimely passing” of Takeoff. Shortly after the Migos rapper’s memorial service in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi took to social media to further reflect on the devastating loss. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi, who is married to Migos member Offset, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of Takeoff. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to...
ATLANTA, GA
