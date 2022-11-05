ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlinda, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

92-year-old dies in vehicle accident in Todd County

GUTHRIE, Ky. – Todd County Emergency Management says one woman died in a vehicle accident Monday. Todd County dispatch received a call at 5:22 p.m. last night for a two-vehicle collision near 4115 Guthrie Road. Emergency management says witness statements, along with an investigation by Kentucky State Police, found...
TODD COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

Clarksville Gas & Water warns public about misleading direct mail test kits

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several Clarksville residents have recently received a packaged water test kit labeled “Clarksville Annual Water Test Notice” by mail from an out-of-town group. Clarksville Gas & Water is alerting residents that these test kits have no affiliation with the local utility, according to a news release.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
DRAKESBORO, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported

Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

City offices and facilities closing in recognition of Veterans Day

City Hall and other City offices will be closed Friday, Nov 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The City holiday closings include St. Clair Street Senior Center. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov. 11.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Man critically injured in shooting, crash near Tobacco Road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot today in north Clarksville, and police are asking the public to avoid the area. At about 12:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Wild Fern Lane, off of Tobacco Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. They found a man who had been shot in the side. He was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville, and his status has not been released.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Teenager missing out of Cheatham County

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly one week. According to the CCSO, Chandler Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, November 2. She also goes by Chandler Easterwood. She was allowed to leave Sycamore High School that day and has not been seen since, according to a person in charge of her care.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
wkdzradio.com

Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash

An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy