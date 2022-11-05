Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
wnky.com
92-year-old dies in vehicle accident in Todd County
GUTHRIE, Ky. – Todd County Emergency Management says one woman died in a vehicle accident Monday. Todd County dispatch received a call at 5:22 p.m. last night for a two-vehicle collision near 4115 Guthrie Road. Emergency management says witness statements, along with an investigation by Kentucky State Police, found...
rewind943.com
Clarksville Gas & Water warns public about misleading direct mail test kits
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several Clarksville residents have recently received a packaged water test kit labeled “Clarksville Annual Water Test Notice” by mail from an out-of-town group. Clarksville Gas & Water is alerting residents that these test kits have no affiliation with the local utility, according to a news release.
Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
Historic former post office building up for auction
One place has been downtown as far back as anyone in Lebanon can remember. That's because it's been there 107 years: a post office for many years and then the Wilson County Election Commission.
murfreesboro.com
City offices and facilities closing in recognition of Veterans Day
City Hall and other City offices will be closed Friday, Nov 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The City holiday closings include St. Clair Street Senior Center. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov. 11.
WSMV
Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive to honor five teenagers in deadly crash
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance will be inviting the public to donate blood in honor of five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly crash in October. On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held inside the Pleasant...
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
Man flown to hospital after shooting in Clarksville neighborhood; police investigating
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the side in an area neighborhood Monday.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Man critically injured in shooting, crash near Tobacco Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot today in north Clarksville, and police are asking the public to avoid the area. At about 12:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Wild Fern Lane, off of Tobacco Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. They found a man who had been shot in the side. He was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Nashville, and his status has not been released.
Sumner County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Sumner County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
WSMV
Teenager missing out of Cheatham County
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly one week. According to the CCSO, Chandler Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, November 2. She also goes by Chandler Easterwood. She was allowed to leave Sycamore High School that day and has not been seen since, according to a person in charge of her care.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
WSMV
U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
