Scottsdale, AZ

Family business in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley focuses on 1-of-a-kind holiday gifts

Paradise Valley Independent
 3 days ago

Pagoda Lane, a family-owned and operated business with locations in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, is looking to make holiday shopping easy and meaningful with one-of-a-kind monogrammed gifts.

Monogramming can be done on everything from cashmere to tote bags, cosmetic cases, towels and travel essentials, with a selection of more than 100 colored threads and 60 designs done on-site with a state-of-the-art embroidery machine, according to a release.

“We are here to make holiday shopping easy and fun. Our team can’t wait to connect with customers to make this season special,” Heather Hassan, owner of Pagoda Lane, said. “Monogramming adds that extra touch and shows you took that extra step to give your family or friend a one-of-a-kind creation.”

Customers can visit the flagship store in Scottsdale Marketplace, 6310 N. Scottsdale Road, Paradise Valley, to craft monogrammed gifts on site.

Some of the store’s best sellers are Stoney Clover Lane backpacks and tote bags along with other gift ideas such as wine totes and a travel jewelry organizer.

In addition to customized gifts, Pagoda Lane also offers home décor and home fragrance items, baby gifts and greeting cards.

Besides the Paradise Valley store, Pagoda Lane has a pop-up location, which offers monogramming through February, at 15037 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite J-170, Scottsdale, and Pagoda Lane Avery Lane at 15613 N. Greenway Hayden Loop in Scottsdale.

For more: https://pagodalane.com .

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
