The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Drinkwitz discusses Vols, Missouri's improvement on SEC teleconference
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz appeared on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest on his team and preview the Tigers’ game at Tennessee. The fifth-ranked Vols, coming off their first loss of the season, will play host to Missouri in their home finale Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes new College Football Playoff rankings; Georgia takes over top spot
After a gritty win over Missouri on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats have re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings that were announced this evening. Not making the initial rankings after a loss to Tennessee several weeks back, the Cats come into the second edition of this season's rankings at No. 24 overall.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury
Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
247Sports
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz questions officiating after Tigers drop close game to Kentucky
Missouri gave football coach Eli Drinkwitz a two-year contract extension Saturday after consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But Kentucky made sure Missouri's winning streak did not extend to three games. Will Levis threw three touchdowns and Kentucky held off the Tigers, 21-17. After the game, Drinkwitz commented on the game's officiating, particularly a costly Missouri roughing-the-punter penalty.
atozsports.com
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology
The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
CBS Sports
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Billikens, Mizzou & Illini all win season openers in basketball
It was opening night in college basketball on Monday. The Billikens, Mizzou and the Illini are registered victories in their first games of the season. The Billikens got a game high 21 points from Javonte Perkins while Gibson Jimerson added 20 in their 91-68 win over Murray State at Chaifetz Arena.
Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
WKYT 27
UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
WTVQ
List of school closures for sickness growing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
247Sports
