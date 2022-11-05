ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury

Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz questions officiating after Tigers drop close game to Kentucky

Missouri gave football coach Eli Drinkwitz a two-year contract extension Saturday after consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But Kentucky made sure Missouri's winning streak did not extend to three games. Will Levis threw three touchdowns and Kentucky held off the Tigers, 21-17. After the game, Drinkwitz commented on the game's officiating, particularly a costly Missouri roughing-the-punter penalty.
COLUMBIA, MO
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

List of school closures for sickness growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
BEREA, KY
