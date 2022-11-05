Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up
The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
France World Cup Preview: Champs Are Loaded—With Talent and Questions
There’s no denying France’s depth of talent, but injuries, chemistry and off-field drama again threaten to derail Les Bleus on the biggest stage.
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full
The UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 draw has been made and here you can find it in full.
Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: Carabao Cup – live
Who will make it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round? Join Daniel Harris
Comments / 0