Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
The Guardian

Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up

The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...

