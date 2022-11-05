ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So, Where Do the Astros Go Next?

For the second time in franchise history, the Astros enter an offseason as the champions of Major League Baseball. It is an enviable position as the cold doldrums of winter slowly approach. At least for Houston fans, the illuminating glow from this hunk of metal keeps us feeling warm for the foreseeable future. Not a bad way to end a long — and rather stressful — 2022 campaign.
Corpus Christi Hooks Season In Review

The Hooks had an up and down 2022 season. Let’s take a look at some of the performances. The Hooks got off to a tough start going 9-11 in 20 games in April. May was a struggle too as the Hooks went 10-16 over 26 games. The Hooks turned things around in June going 15-11. July was another rough month as the Hooks finished just 9-15 in 24 games. The Hooks had a better month in August going 13-12 over 25 games. They finished the season going 7-9 in September. Like many of the Astros minor league teams, there were a lot of ups and downs but had some good individual performances.
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 9, 2022

The Houston Astros are still the World Champions. It’s the quiet before the storm. The free agent signing period begins on Thursday. That’s when we’ll see which teams are willing to open their checkbooks. How are the Astros primed to attempt a repeat? The rotation and bullpen both look good, even with the possible losses of Justin Verlander and Rafael Montero. Any significant addition is more likely to be on the offensive side of the ball. Is Houston going to be active in the pursuit of Aaron Judge?
Oops! All Astros: Chandler Casey

Throughout the current offseason, Crawfish Boxes is reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system. Chandler Casey is a six-foot-two, 195 lb. right-handed reliever from Lubbock, TX. Born on May 30, 1996, he was Houston’s 26th-round pick in 2019 out of Lubbock Christian University with the 796th overall choice. Six players have made it to the majors after getting taken at that spot, most effectively Jordy Mercer (6.9).
Oops! All Astros: Michael Brantley

Throughout the offseason, we’re reviewing each of the 316 players to have played for the Astros at any level in 2022. Michael Brantley is a six-foot-two, 209 lb. left fielder from Bellevue, WA. Born on May 15, 1987, the left-handed hitter and thrower was a seventh-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, 205th off the board. Of the 15 eventual major leaguers taken at that point in the draft, Brantley (34.1 WAR) is the most prolific. Jason Schmidt (29.5 WAR) is second.
