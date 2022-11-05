Read full article on original website
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy says winning MLS Cup, being named MVP was ‘dream moment’
In what became the shortest game of his career — but proved to be his most important — LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy won Most Valuable Player in the MLS Cup Final, and the coveted trophy against. “It was crazy, everything, it’s just surreal to me,” McCarthy said Wednesday. To further set the scene of Saturday’s […]
Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: Carabao Cup – live
Who will make it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round? Join Daniel Harris
Watch: Winter League fight looks more like the Royal Rumble than baseball
Unless you've got a family member player or you're just a huge baseball nerd -- which more power too you if so -- there's not a ton of reason to watch Winter League baseball. Well, there's the occasional dinger that gets mashed 500 yards into an empty parking lot somewhere or a sandlot web gem, but more often than not -- shareworthy baseball highlights are usually confined to MLB games or occasionally minor league, NCAA or high school ball.
