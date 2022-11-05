Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!. Miami got exposed, again, and was beaten to a pulp by conference foe Florida State. I really don’t care about anything else in the college landscape right now.... we are broken and in need of immediate change, but we get more Coach Speak from the HC. “...Coach Gattis runs a great offense...” FOH with that...

