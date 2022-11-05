Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?
No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell. It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final...
Mario Cristobal makes bizarre comment on FSU RB Trey Benson
Cristobal seemed to reference Benson's success as a product of what he built at Oregon.
stateoftheu.com
Storm Center, November 7th: Let’s get caught up.
Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!. Miami got exposed, again, and was beaten to a pulp by conference foe Florida State. I really don’t care about anything else in the college landscape right now.... we are broken and in need of immediate change, but we get more Coach Speak from the HC. “...Coach Gattis runs a great offense...” FOH with that...
famunews.com
FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
fsunews.com
Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs. In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.
They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of Bar-Raising Baddies Ssslaying FAMU’s Homecoming
Compilation of bar-raising baddies who served looks and turned heads at Florida A&M's Homecoming in Tallahassee, Florida
wcsx.com
Powerball Numbers…Finally!
After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
thefamuanonline.com
Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU
With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
WCTV
FAMU announces new administrative restructuring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
nbc25news.com
Powerball drawn after 10- hour delay due to technical issue
UPDATE: DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing...
WCTV
FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area. “Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other...
WCTV
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at Leon County Schools announced Wednesday morning that they are deciding whether or not to cancel classes ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. According to a Facebook post, officials were planning to have a conference call with Leon County Emergency Management officials at...
WCTV
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 After Matching Five Balls On Mega Millions Draw
The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
Security measures at this year's North Florida Fair
The Manager of the North Florida Fair said the security team is fully staffed and all their bases are covered to ensure people are safe and have a good time.
WCTV
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
Comments / 0