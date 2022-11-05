ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell. It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stateoftheu.com

Storm Center, November 7th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!. Miami got exposed, again, and was beaten to a pulp by conference foe Florida State. I really don’t care about anything else in the college landscape right now.... we are broken and in need of immediate change, but we get more Coach Speak from the HC. “...Coach Gattis runs a great offense...” FOH with that...
CORAL GABLES, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs. In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wcsx.com

Powerball Numbers…Finally!

After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU

With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces new administrative restructuring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nbc25news.com

Powerball drawn after 10- hour delay due to technical issue

UPDATE: DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area. “Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

