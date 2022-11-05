Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
USMNT Starlet Poised To Achieve Something His Ballon d'Or-Winning Father Never Did
Timothy Weah is expected to be named in the United States squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full
The UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 draw has been made and here you can find it in full.
ESPN
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, Gerard Pique both sent off in win over Osasuna
Robert Lewandowski and Gerard Pique were both shown red cards during Barcelona's 2-1 LaLiga win over Osasuna on Tuesday night. Lewandowski was handed a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Osasuna's David Garcia in the 30th minute, while Pique, who was named on the bench in his last match for the club, was given a straight red card for arguing with the referee at the end of the first half.
FOX Sports
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
ESPN
Pep Guardiola rejects Raheem Sterling's reasons for move from Manchester City to Chelsea
Pep Guardiola rejected a suggestion from Raheem Sterling that he had to join Chelsea because of a lack of game time at Manchester City. Sterling moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer and will return to the Etihad Stadium with his new club in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await
Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
BBC
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Reds stumble after perfect start to season
Manchester United's impressive displays this season have seen them force their way into the title conversation in the Women's Super League. Yet they were quickly brought back down to earth on Sunday evening by a Chelsea side who ruthlessly made them pay for their lapses in concentration in their 3-1 defeat at Leigh Sports Village.
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January
Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.
LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
Comments / 0