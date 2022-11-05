ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen

Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
ESPN

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, Gerard Pique both sent off in win over Osasuna

Robert Lewandowski and Gerard Pique were both shown red cards during Barcelona's 2-1 LaLiga win over Osasuna on Tuesday night. Lewandowski was handed a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Osasuna's David Garcia in the 30th minute, while Pique, who was named on the bench in his last match for the club, was given a straight red card for arguing with the referee at the end of the first half.
FOX Sports

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
CBS Sports

Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await

Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
BBC

Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Reds stumble after perfect start to season

Manchester United's impressive displays this season have seen them force their way into the title conversation in the Women's Super League. Yet they were quickly brought back down to earth on Sunday evening by a Chelsea side who ruthlessly made them pay for their lapses in concentration in their 3-1 defeat at Leigh Sports Village.
BBC

Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support

Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. S﻿peaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
The Associated Press

LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
LOS ANGELES, CA

