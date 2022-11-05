Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa basketball's 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman
Iowa basketball picked up its first win of the season on Monday night as the Hawkeyes took down Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 1-0 on the young season. All five starters scored in double-figures for the Hawkeyes as Tony Perkins led the way with 16, Kris Murray...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals major characteristic he learned from Iowa HC Hayden Fry
Bret Bielema was thinking about former Iowa HC Hayden Fry recently after the news about longtime Iowa DC Bill Brashier’s passing came out. Bielema played for Iowa in college. Fry was Bielema’s head coach back in the day. Fry wished Bielema the best of luck in his coaching career,...
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. According to the...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
kiwaradio.com
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made a stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full term...
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
KCRG.com
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
KCJJ
Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000
A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
KCJJ
Police arrest 91-year-old local resident in West Branch vandalism incident
Authorities allege the person who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a West Branch construction project is a 91-year-old man who lives near the site. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, reported to KCJJ that the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School sometime on Tuesday November 1st. They offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of those involved.
