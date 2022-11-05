ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

By SARAH RANKIN
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cA7CO_0j0C9In500

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.

Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot and an unsparing critic of former President Donald Trump who lost to a Trump-backed challenger in her Wyoming primary in August, said in a statement that Spanberger was focused on finding solutions and "dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution."

The GOP nominee in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which is centered around the Interstate 95 corridor in exurban Washington and rural communities to the east and west, is Yesli Vega, a county official and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump.

In the statement provided by Spanberger’s campaign, Cheney said Vega “is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible.” Cheney added: “We need our elected leaders to be honest, serious, and responsible, which is why I would urge voters in Virginia’s 7th District to support Abigail Spanberger.”

During her primary campaign, Vega said she believed there was evidence that “indicates that the election of 2020 was interfered with.” But she said she did not believe the election was stolen. Vega has also faced persistent criticism from Spanberger and other Democrats over remarks — not specifically mentioned in Cheney’s endorsement — in which Vega indulged the notion that pregnancy could be less likely in cases of rape.

Spanberger, a centrist, said that Cheney “understands that my work for Virginia is grounded in the principle of putting our country first — over party — always.”

Vega’s campaign responded by saying that Virginians do not trust the “lies” from Cheney or Spanberger and "know Yesli is going to Washington to fight for them, not a political party.”

In October, Cheney endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that Cheney had formally supported a Democrat. She also recently visited Michigan to campaign with Slotkin.

On Saturday, Cheney notably did not endorse Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, a fellow Jan. 6 committee member and another centrist Democrat in a tough race. Luria faces state Sen. Jen Kiggans in Virginia's coastal 2nd Congressional District.

A spokesman for Luria, Jayce Genco, would say only that there are no current plans for Cheney to get involved in the race. A spokesman for Cheney, Jeremy Adler, declined comment beyond the written statement.

Cheney has previously said she is considering a 2024 presidential campaign, which the former president is also expected to wage.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud, cheating or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election. Exhaustive reviews in the states disputed by Trump upheld Democrat Joe Biden's win, and legal challenges pursued by the former president and his allies were rejected by numerous judges, including ones appointed by Republicans.

Cheney's endorsement of Spanberger was first reported by The Washington Post.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

5 key House races and what they show about American politics

So many candidates. So many races. So many polls. Election Day in the 21st century is a veritable Niagara Falls of information surging through social media streams and cable news networks. Below, we’ve isolated five House of Representatives races that in our view speak to broader trends in American politics...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Dems defying expectations, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: "House, Senate control still hangs in the balance," a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn't solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Analysis: A stunning draw as Democrats hold their own

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Facing tremendous headwinds and weighty history, Democrats fought Republicans to a stunning midterm draw. Many Democrats went into election night dreading how bad their losses could be and pondering how to explain them. By Wednesday, they had quickly shifted into day-after hoping that they could actually maintain a voting majority in the Senate, celebrating victories in key governors' races, and aware that control of the House was still not declared.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results

The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
OHIO STATE
960 The Ref

Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was seen...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
OHIO STATE
960 The Ref

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale...
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling

WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan , Montana and Vermont residents voted to support […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and...
MISSOURI STATE
960 The Ref

Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state's constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. The Kentucky result...
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
90K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy