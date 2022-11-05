From bass fishing to ultimate frisbee, ECU club sports program offers unique opportunities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Greenville love watching East Carolina University athletes play football, basketball, baseball and other major scholarship sports.
However, the school also offers a different level of sports with a unique variety of options for inspiring athletes. The Club Sports Program at ECU is designed to promote and develop the interests and skills of individuals in sports or different recreational activities. It emphasizes student leadership and the development of the feeling of community while providing fun and enjoyable activities.
In addition, the program strives to show the diversity of the participants, allowing it to function as an out-of-classroom experience that reflects the multicultural environment.
Have you ever been to an ECU bass fishing event? How about equestrian, figure skating or rugby. The school currently offers club sports in these areas:
- Baseball
- Bass Fishing
- Cheerleading
- Climbing
- Cross Country & Track
- Dance
- Equestrian
- Field Hockey
- Figure Skating
- Ice Hockey
- Men/ Women’s Lacrosse
- Martial Arts
- Men/ Women’s Rugby
- Men/ Women’s Soccer
- Softball
- Swimming
- Tennis
- Men/ Women’s Ultimate Frisbee
- Men/ Women’s Volleyball
- Olympic Weightlifting
- Wrestling
9OYS takes a look at several of these sports to find out more about the teams that play, their schedule and the athletes who take part.
