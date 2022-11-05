ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

From bass fishing to ultimate frisbee, ECU club sports program offers unique opportunities

By Courtney Layton, Ryan Harper
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfT0t_0j0C9G1d00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Greenville love watching East Carolina University athletes play football, basketball, baseball and other major scholarship sports.

However, the school also offers a different level of sports with a unique variety of options for inspiring athletes. The Club Sports Program at ECU is designed to promote and develop the interests and skills of individuals in sports or different recreational activities. It emphasizes student leadership and the development of the feeling of community while providing fun and enjoyable activities.

In addition, the program strives to show the diversity of the participants, allowing it to function as an out-of-classroom experience that reflects the multicultural environment.

Have you ever been to an ECU bass fishing event? How about equestrian, figure skating or rugby. The school currently offers club sports in these areas:

  • Baseball
  • Bass Fishing
  • Cheerleading
  • Climbing
  • Cross Country & Track
  • Dance
  • Equestrian
  • Field Hockey
  • Figure Skating
  • Ice Hockey
  • Men/ Women’s Lacrosse
  • Martial Arts
  • Men/ Women’s Rugby
  • Men/ Women’s Soccer
  • Softball
  • Swimming
  • Tennis
  • Men/ Women’s Ultimate Frisbee
  • Men/ Women’s Volleyball
  • Olympic Weightlifting
  • Wrestling

9OYS takes a look at several of these sports to find out more about the teams that play, their schedule and the athletes who take part.

For more information on how to join a club sport, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
ncwc.edu

NCWU Hosts Homecoming on New Turf Field, Gives Away Car to Student

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – After originally being delayed due to Hurricane Ian, North Carolina Wesleyan University was excited to able to celebrate Homecoming this past Saturday, November 5, with kickoff at noon against Huntingdon College. This year, for the first time ever, Wesleyan’s Homecoming game was held on its new turf field at the Vernon T. Bradley, Jr. Stadium.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina businesses benefit from Powerball jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached another record-breaking amount at $1.9 billion and businesses everywhere are being impacted. Some businesses in our area have seen an increase in business as the jackpot continues to grow. Mills Market employee Wendy Bright has seen it firsthand. “This is the...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville

At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Bath High School Class of 1967 holds reunion

Bath High School class of 1967 held its 55th reunion in the King Chicken Banquet Room on Saturday Night, October 29, 2022. Members and spouses enjoyed a good meal and time socializing with classmates. Deceased classmates were recognized. Front Row: Mary Nixon, Lucinda Poole, Rita Lee, Barbara Woolard, Asa Everett.
BATH, NC
wcti12.com

Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music

GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

Pitt County, City of Greenville to participate in ‘Operation Greenlight’ to honor veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Monday, you may see a lot of green lights shining in your communities. Several local counties are participating in “Operation Green Light,” a one-week nationwide initiative to support our military veterans. Pitt County is one of the areas where you’ll see those lights shining brightly and proudly. Buildings and structures […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Episode 51: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ENC high school football games moved to Thursday

(WITN) - Due to the threat of rain on Friday, several high school football playoff games have been pushed to Thursday,. These games include Southeast Halifax vs. Tarboro; North Edgecombe vs. Riverside; Northside vs. Northampton; as well as many more. The scheduled games can be found here as well as...
TARBORO, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night

The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
DURHAM, NC
neusenews.com

Northeast Elementary: First Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Northeast Elementary students:. 5th Grade: Savera McCotter, Jalen Torrencee, Nazareth Washington. 2nd Grade: Jalaysia Rouse, Zariyah Sims, Maleyea Brunston, Lo’Rhiyah Dixon, Ka’Marion Harris, Marley Melton, Joanna Perez, Daniel Ramos, Desire Rouse, Valle Strayhorn, Jamison Lawson. 3rd Grade: Janiya Baker, Shiloh Artis, Crystal Jackson, Alesia...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy