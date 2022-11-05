From bass fishing to ultimate frisbee, ECU club sports program offers unique opportunities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Greenville love watching East Carolina University athletes play football, basketball, baseball and other major scholarship sports.

However, the school also offers a different level of sports with a unique variety of options for inspiring athletes. The Club Sports Program at ECU is designed to promote and develop the interests and skills of individuals in sports or different recreational activities. It emphasizes student leadership and the development of the feeling of community while providing fun and enjoyable activities.

In addition, the program strives to show the diversity of the participants, allowing it to function as an out-of-classroom experience that reflects the multicultural environment.

Have you ever been to an ECU bass fishing event? How about equestrian, figure skating or rugby. The school currently offers club sports in these areas:

Baseball

Bass Fishing

Cheerleading

Climbing

Cross Country & Track

Dance

Equestrian

Field Hockey

Figure Skating

Ice Hockey

Men/ Women’s Lacrosse

Martial Arts

Men/ Women’s Rugby

Men/ Women’s Soccer

Softball

Swimming

Tennis

Men/ Women’s Ultimate Frisbee

Men/ Women’s Volleyball

Olympic Weightlifting

Wrestling

9OYS takes a look at several of these sports to find out more about the teams that play, their schedule and the athletes who take part.

For more information on how to join a club sport, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.