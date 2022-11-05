Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wind-blown warm-up today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures already in the 60s. As skies slowly clear during the day, afternoon temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 70s, or 15-20 degrees above average for middle November. Expect a...
KWCH.com
Wind and warmth on Wednesday will soon change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a strong cold front, strong south winds and very warm temperatures will be common across Kansas. Higher humidity will lead to a cloudy start, but once we get into the afternoon, expect some sunshine to break through. Much of the state will start...
KWCH.com
More clouds; spotty rain chances for Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Higher humidity rolls in overnight and early Tuesday, which will lead to more clouds and a few hit and miss showers. Viewing of the total lunar eclipse will be difficult at best, but a few areas in western Kansas may get a chance to see it around 5am.
KWCH.com
Cool again Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Monday before warmer weather makes a brief return midweek. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds increase.
KWCH.com
Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies. The fair is for anyone seeking work, but it is especially directed toward “highly-qualified veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve and their families.” The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas and INTRUST Bank Arena […]
wichitaonthecheap.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
Two have serious injuries after crash in downtown Wichita
Two people have potentially serious injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita Monday morning.
Spangles customers help raise over $17.5K for Wichita boy hit by car
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Spangles hosted a "Spangles Night Out" fundraiser where 20% of all sales from 5-8 p.m. went towards the Veith family.
KAKE TV
Police: Wrong-way teenage driver causes fiery crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Both lanes are now open. The crash has been cleared for your morning commute. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two-car crash in west Wichita began a series of events that included a myriad of crashes and a semi catching on fire. The inciting crash was a...
KWCH.com
Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A change is coming in how Wichita school board members are elected. Voters approved the change on Tuesday. Moving forward, each member of the board will be elected by those who live in the district that they represent. Those who opposed the change said they preferred...
Man’s body found in Kansas canal
A man's body was found in a south Wichita canal Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis
Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gorditas Rodeo
The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
KAKE TV
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit...
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6.
