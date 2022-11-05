ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWCH.com

Wind-blown warm-up today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures already in the 60s. As skies slowly clear during the day, afternoon temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 70s, or 15-20 degrees above average for middle November. Expect a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wind and warmth on Wednesday will soon change

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a strong cold front, strong south winds and very warm temperatures will be common across Kansas. Higher humidity will lead to a cloudy start, but once we get into the afternoon, expect some sunshine to break through. Much of the state will start...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

More clouds; spotty rain chances for Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Higher humidity rolls in overnight and early Tuesday, which will lead to more clouds and a few hit and miss showers. Viewing of the total lunar eclipse will be difficult at best, but a few areas in western Kansas may get a chance to see it around 5am.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cool again Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Monday before warmer weather makes a brief return midweek. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds increase.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies. The fair is for anyone seeking work, but it is especially directed toward “highly-qualified veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve and their families.” The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas and INTRUST Bank Arena […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita

See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A change is coming in how Wichita school board members are elected. Voters approved the change on Tuesday. Moving forward, each member of the board will be elected by those who live in the district that they represent. Those who opposed the change said they preferred...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis

Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
PARK CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gorditas Rodeo

The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
