Three keys to Holger Rune’s win over Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP Paris Masters
Holger Rune of Denmark beat 6th seed and 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia 3-6 6-3 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday to win his maiden Masters 1000 title. The match lasted for almost three hours as the 19-year-old Dane demonstrated exceptional resolve and grit to overcome the former world no. 1.
Next Gen ATP Finals Day 2 Predictions Including Lorenzo Musetti vs Dominic Stricker
Day two at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan offers a lot of intrigue as players look to position themselves to advance to the semifinals in the latter part of the week. Day two group-stage action features some must-watch matchups, and as always, we at LWOT have the prediction for every match on the slate.
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Shelton and Virtanen Win Long-Awaited Maiden Titles
Ben Shelton and Otto Virtanen were among the winners of the five ATP Challenger Tour events this past week, claiming titles and fulfilling the high expectations around them. Yu-Hsiou Hsu was a much more surprising maiden champion in Sydney. Meanwhile, Daniel Altmaier went back-to-back in South America, while Christopher O’Connell ended up winning in Yokohama. Here’s a look back at this week’s action:
Single-point losses across November Internationals show close contest
Several of the November Internationals played over this weekend were won by just a single-point margin. Wins by France in the dying minutes showed that close contests might be the trend this Autumn – unless you are in New Zealand. The All Blacks [as per usual] flagged the normal...
F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time
Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
