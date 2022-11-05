HALF: Michigan State leads No. 14 Illinois 9-7

After winning the 2022 Big Ten regular season title and placing second at the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan State (16-2-3) is heading to the NCAA Tournament as a four-seed and will face off against Milwaukee in the first round. "We cannot now look ahead," Head Coach Jeff Hosler said. "We haven't done that all year. That's why we've been successful. Stay where your feet are." It'll be the first tournament game MSU has ever hosted and the Spartans first appearance in the tournament since 2009. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. this Friday at DeMartin Stadium. The visiting Milwaukee Panthers boast a 12-3-3 record, winning the Horizon League regular season and tournament titles. "We have a game plan in place for Milwaukee, we'll start executing that tomorrow," Hosler said. If Michigan State advances to the second round, the match will be against the winner of UTSA and TCU with the second and third rounds played on-campus the following weekend Nov. 18 and 20. The Women's College Cup will be held Dec. 2 and 5 in Cary, North Carolina.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO