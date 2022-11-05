ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and ALICIA RANCILIO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2iri_0j0C89ta00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and recorded several hits including “Aaron's Party (Come Get It)” and “I Want Candy.”

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, a desert city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter. Authorities later said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997 — the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000's “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which produced hit singles including the title song and “I Want Candy." His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

The singer earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including “Lizzie McGuire.” He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings B.J., Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series “House of Carters” in 2006.

Carter made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo in the musical “Seussical.” In 2009, he appeared on the ABC competition show “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff. He was featured on the Food Network cooking show “Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off” in 2012.

In 2017, Carter opened up about his substance abuse on an episode of “The Doctors.” He was in rehab that same year after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. He checked himself in for treatment on a few occasions in an effort to regain custody of his son Prince.

Carter's fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

___

Rancilio reported from Detroit. Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive

Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”

Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
960 The Ref

Harry Potter Sorting Hat voice, Leslie Phillips, dies

Leslie Phillips, the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. Phillips was best known for his role in the “Carry On” movie franchise but his voice gave life to the Sorting Hat, which designated Hogwarts students into the various houses, CNN reported.
960 The Ref

Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday's Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon...
Vibe

Bad Bunny Revealed As Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year

As so many of music’s biggest stars released ear-worthy music in 2022, one truly owned the year according to Apple Music — Bad Bunny. The music streaming platform has announced their Artist Of The Year to be the global musician in acknowledgement of his “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.”More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathRihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard ChartsDrake And 21 Savage Continue 'Her Loss' Trolling With Faux 'COLORS' Video “When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music in an exclusive film...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022

NEW YORK — (AP) — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar its Artist of the Year, thanks in large part to his latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," which became Apple Music's most streamed album of 2022 and its biggest Latin album of all time.
960 The Ref

The It List: 'The Crown' has a new Diana and Charles to break up, Netflix doc looks at case of Alabama woman convicted of killing man she says raped her, Olivia Culpo and her sisters star in reality series and all the best in pop culture the week of Nov. 7, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Nov. 7-1, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
960 The Ref

Boyfriend arrested in death of woman, 22, found dismembered in suitcases at NYC apartment

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman found dismembered last month in her New York City apartment has been charged in connection with her death. Justin Williams, 24, was arrested Monday and faces second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced during a news conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
90K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy