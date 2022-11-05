HONORING VETERANS: Annual Veterans Day Parade takes place Saturday

Above, San Marcos veterans wave to the crowd gathered at Saturday's Veterans Day parade. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

San Marcos celebrated Veterans Day early with the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. The City of San Marcos’ Parks and Recreation Department hosted the parade with assistance from the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee. Abelardo Loya, U.S. Army Specialist and San Marcos resident, served as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

Above, Robert Eby, the SMTX Bag Piper, leads the parade.

Above, San Marcos High School cheerleaders and the football team participate in the parade.

Above, the Kiwanis Club take part in the event.

Above, the parade welcomed participants of all ages.

Above, The Commemorative Air Force- Central Texas Wing kicked off the parade with a fly over.

Above, a Purple Heart veteran takes part in Saturday’s parade.

Above, the San Marcos High School JROTC presented the colors at the annual Veterans Day Parade.