ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

HONORING VETERANS: Annual Veterans Day Parade takes place Saturday

San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xs8wk_0j0C86FP00

Above, San Marcos veterans wave to the crowd gathered at Saturday's Veterans Day parade. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

San Marcos celebrated Veterans Day early with the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. The City of San Marcos’ Parks and Recreation Department hosted the parade with assistance from the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee. Abelardo Loya, U.S. Army Specialist and San Marcos resident, served as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIX9Q_0j0C86FP00

Above, Robert Eby, the SMTX Bag Piper, leads the parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Knh7g_0j0C86FP00

Above, San Marcos High School cheerleaders and the football team participate in the parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajYrY_0j0C86FP00

Above, the Kiwanis Club take part in the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJ5m7_0j0C86FP00

Above, the parade welcomed participants of all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190h4g_0j0C86FP00

Above, The Commemorative Air Force- Central Texas Wing kicked off the parade with a fly over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13clBc_0j0C86FP00

Above, a Purple Heart veteran takes part in Saturday’s parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJ6Ef_0j0C86FP00

Above, the San Marcos High School JROTC presented the colors at the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

The New Braunfels Foster Closet celebrates five-year anniversary

The New Braunfels Foster Closet is dedicated to providing clothing and other essentials to children in the foster care system. (Courtesy The New Braunfels Foster Closet) The New Braunfels Foster Closet, a nonprofit ministry that provides clothing and other items for foster children during placement, will be celebrating its five-year business anniversary in November. The nonprofit is located at 1265 Industrial Drive, Ste. E, New Braunfels, and provides free items for foster families. www.facebook.com/fosterclosetnb.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
flicksandfood.com

Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day

Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news

The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
austinmonthly.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin

For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County

The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft

A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
kut.org

Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor

More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Victory Tap now open in downtown Pflugerville

Tripp Wiggins (left) and Rob Clem (right) are The Victory Tap's co-owners. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Neighborhood sports bar The Victory Tap held its soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. The brand-new sports bar in downtown Pflugerville has a selection of beers on tap, serves food and has extensive seating available both indoors and outdoors. 512-358-6150. www.thevictorytap.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

51
Followers
60
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy