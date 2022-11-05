ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

KCTV 5

KCK police shoot & kill man in car after exchange of gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers shot and killed a man in his vehicle after he shot at police who were checking on him, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department. Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle shortly after midnight on Wood Avenue near 27th Street, when they came across what they said was a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the area. They saw an adult white man inside, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia and a handgun, according to information released by KCK police early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is conducting a death investigation. According to police, officers were called to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane after someone saw a man in a pickup truck who had passed away. When officers arrived, they confirmed that the man had died. They...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning. According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive. He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup...
KANSAS CITY, KS
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/7)

Burglary in the 300 block of SE 1201 Road/ report taken. Death investigation in the 800 block of SE 801 Road. Report taken, lost property in the 300 block of NE Hwy 52/ report taken. Assault in the 100 block N Main, Windsor / Report taken. Arrested Charlie Todd, 55...
HENRY COUNTY, MO

