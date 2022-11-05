Read full article on original website
Related
Bond for Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping suspect will remain at $500,000
The bond for Timothy Haslett Jr., who was accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in Excelsior Springs last month, will remain at $500,000 after a bond hearing Tuesday.
KCTV 5
KCK police shoot & kill man in car after exchange of gunfire
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers shot and killed a man in his vehicle after he shot at police who were checking on him, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department. Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle shortly after midnight on Wood Avenue near 27th Street, when they came across what they said was a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the area. They saw an adult white man inside, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia and a handgun, according to information released by KCK police early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced...
KCTV 5
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
Kansas City police officer convicted in Cameron Lamb’s death files appeal
Attorneys for Eric DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Cameron Lamb’s shooting death — have formally filed an appeal.
MSHP completes investigation into Kansas City police shooting
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it competed its investigation into a Kansas City police shooting that killed Zachary Garrard.
Grandview police investigating death of man found Monday night in pickup truck
Grandview police are investigating the death of a man found Monday night in a pickup truck. The truck and body were near East 140th Street and El Rancho Road.
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
KMBC.com
KCK police looking for endangered 63-year-old last seen in his vintage truck
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for a missing 63-year-old man. Police say Paul Thrasher may be in danger or in need of medical assistance. KCKPD says Thrasher, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, left home Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, to take a drive...
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is conducting a death investigation. According to police, officers were called to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane after someone saw a man in a pickup truck who had passed away. When officers arrived, they confirmed that the man had died. They...
KCTV 5
Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
1 killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police after opening fire at officers
An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shot and killed an individual who opened fire on police early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning. According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive. He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup...
BET
Kansas City, Mo. To Pay $5 Million Settlement In Police Fatal Shooting Of Black Man
Kansas City, Mo. agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Terrence Bridges Jr., an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer responding to a reported carjacking in 2019, The Kansas City Star reported Thursday (Nov. 3). The police board...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/7)
Burglary in the 300 block of SE 1201 Road/ report taken. Death investigation in the 800 block of SE 801 Road. Report taken, lost property in the 300 block of NE Hwy 52/ report taken. Assault in the 100 block N Main, Windsor / Report taken. Arrested Charlie Todd, 55...
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
Kansas City police officers save 1-month-old baby girl’s life
Two Kansas City Police Department officers saved the life of a 1-month-old child after responding to calls that she wasn't breathing.
Comments / 2