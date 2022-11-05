KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers shot and killed a man in his vehicle after he shot at police who were checking on him, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department. Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle shortly after midnight on Wood Avenue near 27th Street, when they came across what they said was a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the area. They saw an adult white man inside, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia and a handgun, according to information released by KCK police early Wednesday morning.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO