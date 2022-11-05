ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter’s baby mama Melanie Martin breaks down in tears & shares heartwrenching message about rapper’s tragic death

By Phillip McDonald
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AARON Carter's baby mama Melanie Martin has broken down in tears in a new video just hours after the rapper's tragic death at 34.

The singer-turned-rapper's body was found by a house staffer inside his Lancaster, California home Saturday morning, law enforcement confirmed to The U.S. Sun.

Aaron Carter with fiancée Melanie Martin Credit: Getty
Aaron's girlfriend Melanie Martin was pictured sobbing at the scene of his death Credit: The Mega Agency

In the wake of the tragic news, Aaron Carter's fiancée, Melanie, 30, posted a two-second clip of herself crying on TikTok.

The mother-of-one was raw with emotion as she recorded herself while driving.

She was also pictured at the scene of Aaron's house sobbing hysterically while being consoled by friends.

Melania sported a teal velvet tracksuit as she looked distraught while covering up her crying eyes with sunglasses.

Just hours after her fiancé was found dead, Melania broke her silence with a statement on the tragedy.

She told TMZ: "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father.

"Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene in the late morning, at around 11 am, after receiving a report of a man having drowned inside his bathtub.

Law enforcement officials told The U.S. Sun that “deputies did respond to the call," after which "they did find a deceased person in the tub."

Aaron was pronounced dead at the scene.

A rep for the pop star confirmed the death in a statement, saying: "It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this AM in his home in Palmdale, CA.

"The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."

Melanie shared a TikTok clip of her sobbing after Aaron's shocking death Credit: TikTok

FAN CONDOLENCES

Fans showed their support for Melanie in the comment thread of the heartbreaking post.

One person wrote: "I am so so sorry. Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince."

Another of her follower's commented: "You tried so many times to save him. "I’m so sorry that Prince has lost his daddy."

"I’m so sorry. I’m praying so hard for you and baby," added a third.

While a fourth fan stated, "My condolences. I pray he has found peace. You tried to love him back to life and I'm sure he appreciated that."

RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

Aaron first went public with his former relationship in January 2020 when he shared a picture of the couple on Instagram.

He wrote at the time: “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining.”

In February of that year, the singer hinted that things were getting serious when he referred to the lash bar owner as his “wife.”

He wrote: “Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That’s what my daddy always taught me. Do right by your woman happy wife happy life.”

The couple then got engaged in June to show their commitment to each other.

BABY BOY

Aaron and Melanie welcomed their first child together in November 2021.

The I Want Candy Singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news about his son. "Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancée is in great health. Thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here," he wrote.

"Prince is precious, I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family."

Adding: "@missmelaniemartin, I’m so proud of you hunny. You did it. I Love you with all my heart. My beautiful blessings from god."

Aaron and Melanie named the baby Prince Lyric.

BREAKUP

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Aaron announced he and his baby mama had reportedly split.

In a series of tweets, the All About You artist opened up about the breakup, citing his family as one of the sources.

"There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless," he wrote.

He continued: "I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen."

Bulgarian-born Melanie Martin is a bartender and lash-bar owner.

Fans sent condolences for her loss and offered their support Credit: TikTok
Melanie and Aaron share son Prince, 11 months, together Credit: INSTAGRAM/aaroncarter
Aaron and Melanie previously split in November 2021 after getting engaged in June of the same year Credit: Instagram/@aaroncarter

