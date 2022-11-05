Read full article on original website
Vote for the Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week - Week of Nov. 5
Meet the Battle Creek Enquirer Athletes of the Week, presented by Oaklawn Hospital. Each week during the high school fall sports season, we will ask our readers to vote for the top performance of the week in all the fall sports, taking a look at events from Monday-Saturday. ...
WILX-TV
In My View: Tough games ahead for high school football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven Lansing area high school football teams are still alive in the state tournament—but I think all face peril in their regional games this weekend. DeWitt may have the best chance to advance facing Linden and Mason, despite being unbeaten, looks like it has a...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school girls swimming: Cranbrook, South Lyon ready for late-season push
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood is a team that has accomplished a lot inside and outside the pool this season and is looking to make its mark during a championship season. “I think we’ve done fairly well,” Cranbrook Kingswood coach Gregory Palmer said. “This year for us was really more about...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan men’s basketball wins regular season opener without Emoni Bates
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates was in attendance but did not play in Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball’s regular season opening win over Wayne State, 75-66, on Monday night. The former 5-star recruit sat on the bench in his EMU jumpsuit but did not see game action. It...
MHSAA football playoffs: See the regional matchups for Greater Lansing teams
See when and where the nine remaining Greater Lansing high school football teams will play in the third week of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs. Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) (At East Kentwood), 1 p.m. Saturday. DIVISION 2. East Lansing (8-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central...
What to know about Dexter football’s regional final matchup with Midland
Only one Ann Arbor-area football team remains in the Michigan high school postseason. Dexter secured its first-ever district championship with a 24-7 win over South Lyon last week. Now, the Dreadnaughts will try for another first when they host Midland in the Division 2 regional final at Al Ritt Stadium.
View the county results for the 2022 girls cross country state finals
HILLSDALE COUNTY — County teams and individual qualifiers headed to Michigan International Speedway to take on the best competition at the state finals. County girls cross country runners took part in the D3 and D4 finals, looking to best their times from last year's state finals. The Hillsdale Academy...
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area volleyball regional schedule
ANN ARBOR – Three Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams claimed district championships last week and they will now compete for regional titles this week. Check out the regional final schedule for Ann Arbor Skyline, Saline and Milan below. -- DIVISION 1. Regional 4 hosted by Brownstown Woodhaven. Nov. 8. 5...
MLive.com
Gladwin, Laker last Bay City area teams standing in prep football playoffs
BAY CITY, MI -- Of the 23 high school football teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area, only two remain heading into Week 12 of the 2022 season. Here is a capsule look at Gladwin and Laker as they venture into the regional final round of 11-player football.
Michigan basketball: Jett Howard leads Wolverines to 75-56 victory in season-opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team began its 2022-23 campaign with a comfortable 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard (21 points) and Hunter Dickinson (22 points) paced the Wolverines on the score sheet, and Joey Baker...
Camden-Frontier wins district title with three-set victory over Hillsdale Academy
CAMDEN — Camden-Frontier versus Hillsdale Academy. The rivalry has seen its fair share of classic matchups won by both teams. This included a five-set victory in the regular season for head coach Kimberly Alley and Camden-Frontier. Last fall, the Camden-Frontier varsity volleyball team fell to Hillsdale Academy in the district championship. The four-set loss was on the minds of all Camden-Frontier players this fall. ...
Grandville's Jayden Terry wins SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)
Belleville football defeats Saline to secure second consecutive Division 1 district championship Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final How SBLive's Michigan Power 25 high school football teams fared in the district finals Riverview football's ...
