CAMDEN — Camden-Frontier versus Hillsdale Academy. The rivalry has seen its fair share of classic matchups won by both teams. This included a five-set victory in the regular season for head coach Kimberly Alley and Camden-Frontier. Last fall, the Camden-Frontier varsity volleyball team fell to Hillsdale Academy in the district championship. The four-set loss was on the minds of all Camden-Frontier players this fall. ...

CAMDEN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO