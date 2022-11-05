ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WILX-TV

In My View: Tough games ahead for high school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven Lansing area high school football teams are still alive in the state tournament—but I think all face peril in their regional games this weekend. DeWitt may have the best chance to advance facing Linden and Mason, despite being unbeaten, looks like it has a...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

See Ann Arbor-area volleyball regional schedule

ANN ARBOR – Three Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams claimed district championships last week and they will now compete for regional titles this week. Check out the regional final schedule for Ann Arbor Skyline, Saline and Milan below. -- DIVISION 1. Regional 4 hosted by Brownstown Woodhaven. Nov. 8. 5...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Camden-Frontier wins district title with three-set victory over Hillsdale Academy

CAMDEN — Camden-Frontier versus Hillsdale Academy. The rivalry has seen its fair share of classic matchups won by both teams. This included a five-set victory in the regular season for head coach Kimberly Alley and Camden-Frontier. Last fall, the Camden-Frontier varsity volleyball team fell to Hillsdale Academy in the district championship. The four-set loss was on the minds of all Camden-Frontier players this fall. ...
CAMDEN, MI

