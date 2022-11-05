Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Small plane crashes east of North Platte
A small plane crashed Wednesday morning on private property south of Novacek Road and Interstate 80, about 6 miles east of North Platte. Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Proposition 1 passes in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Voters in North Platte have thrown their support behind millions of dollars worth of recreational upgrades. Election results in Lincoln County show that Proposition 1 passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin Tuesday. Its passage means a half-cent local option sales tax will be installed to help...
Concert announcement for Lincoln County Fair at 3pm today
North Platte, NE - The Lincoln County Fair is set to announce a concert for their 2023 County Fair in July today at 3pm. We'll post the announcement here once it's been made. You'll be able to watch the announcement from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte via our North Platte Post Facebook page.
North Platte Telegraph
Easton Corbin to headline Lincoln County Fair stage in 2023
The society worked with MRL Music Group to arrange the July 28 event, said Amanda Carr, promotions secretary. “This will be pretty big. I’d say (it has been) at least 10 years since we’ve had a big name at this fair,” Carr said. “We are really excited.”
knopnews2.com
RSV: All you need to know
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is raging throughout the United States right now. As this is a virus that is common enough to impact around 70% of children every year, why is it garnering all of this attention?. In an exclusive interview for our Science...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
C1-7 All District Team Announced Monday
The C1-7 All District selections for the 2022 Football season were announced on Monday. District 7 consists of McCook, Sidney, Chadron, Ogallala and the Alliance Bulldogs. Named to this years C1-7 All-District Team ..... MCook: Adam Dugger, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, Eli Kehler, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Alex Anthony and Garrett Kaps. Honorable Mention:...
North Platte Telegraph
Clean sweep for incumbents in North Platte City Council races
All four incumbent North Platte City Council members in this year’s general election won new four-year terms Tuesday night. Councilman Ty Lucas easily won re-election in Ward 2, while Councilman Ed Rieker bested two Ward 4 challengers in final unofficial returns. Rieker had 58.1% of the Ward 4 votes...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public Schools taking a day for mental health
North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher is inviting NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Nov. 22 at North Platte High School. The “Day For Mental Health” event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public School Board races tight
The North Platte school board will have two new faces after Tuesday's election, with Emily Garrick ousting incumbent Mark Nicholson in Ward 3 and Cynthia O'Connor beating Marcy Hunter in Ward 1. Garrick received 1,869 votes to Nicholson's 1,027 in final unofficial results, winning 64.3% of the vote. She received...
North Platte Telegraph
Entire 13-member Lincoln County slate elected unopposed Tuesday
Thirteen sitting Lincoln County officials won new terms in office Tuesday, leading a long list of local and regional officials unopposed in this year’s general election. Commissioner Kent Weems of rural Stapleton won a second four-year term in District 2, while appointed Commissioner Micaela Wuehler of rural North Platte won her first full term in District 3.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (5) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
North Platte Telegraph
Arthur gets CDBG grant toward study of village’s floodplain status
LINCOLN — The village of Arthur has received a $43,500 federal Community Development Block Grant in the latest round of awards announced Monday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Three area communities pass measures to ban abortions; ordinance fails in a fourth
Voters in three area communities approved a measure on Tuesday to ban abortions within the city or village limits, and it failed in another. Ordinances passed in Arnold, Hershey and Paxton to become "sanctuary cities for the unborn," and the measure had a slight lead in both Brady and Wallace as the North Platte Telegraph went to press.
North Platte Telegraph
Heinis elected to NP Airport Authority board
Local businessman Corban Heinis defeated homebuilder Daren Wilkinson Tuesday to win a six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board. Heinis, who will succeed outgoing board member Greg Hanna, received 3,531 votes to 2,662 for Wilkinson in final unofficial returns. He claimed 56.8% of the vote to Wilkinson's 42.8%.
Comments / 0