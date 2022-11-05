Sporting KC Academy product Nico Pendleton lifts Mill Valley to 6A soccer championship

Champions were crowned for Kansas boys high school soccer across the Sunflower State on Saturday afternoon.

The final day of action at the KSHSAA state tournaments included title games and consolation third-place matches at three locations — Topeka, Wichita and De Soto.

Here’s a recap of the season’s final day, and who got to hoist the state’s ultimate hardware:

Class 6A: Pendleton does it again

In a taut affair at the Stryker Complex in Wichita, it was scoreless at halftime. But just like Friday’s semifinals, the Jaguars needed only a single goal to come out victorious — this time, for the state title.

And for the second day in a row, it was Nico Pendleton who provided it.

The Jaguars’ senior midfielder — a recent Sporting KC II signee out of the Sporting KC Academy — bent home the winning goal late in the second half to lift the Mill Valley boys soccer program to its first state championship.

Pendleton, who signed his MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract this past spring, also scored the game-winner in Friday night’s semifinals to send the Jags to Saturday’s ultimate match with a 1-0 win against Washburn Rural.

Mill Valley finishes its season 17-1-1, while the defending champion Owls finish 18-3-0.

Olathe West had returned to the finals by knocking out previously unbeaten Dodge City 3-2 Friday night. In that match, Olathe West junior Sam DeLong had a header and seniors Gage Daniels and Braxton Arpachinda also scored for the Owls.

A day after losing for the first time this season, Dodge City regrouped Saturday to defeat Washburn Rural 2-1 in the consolation final for third place. Dodge City finishes the season 20-1-0, Washburn Rural 16-5-0.

But Saturday was all about the Jaguars. Mill Valley perennially fields high-caliber football teams (they’re the three-time defending champions), and now they can simultaneously boast ownership of the state championship trophy in futbol.

Class 5A: Unbeaten Maize South gets revenge

In a rematch of last year’s title showdown, unbeaten Maize South completed a perfect season by shutting out the defending Class 5A champion Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves 3-0 at Topeka’s Hummer Park.

The Mavericks (21-0-0) led 2-0 at halftime of the title match and weren’t done, adding a third goal after the intermission.

Blue Valley Southwest (17-4-0) reached Saturday’s final with a 3-1 semifinal victory against Newman. Sophomore Crew Alvarez, freshman Eli Mick and junior center-back Mike Bernabe scored Friday night’s goals for the Timberwolves.

Maize South had gained the return appearance in Saturday’s 5A championship tilt thanks to Ethan Turner’s game-winning goal against St. Thomas Aquinas in Friday’s semifinals. Maize South beat Aquinas 3-2.

But St. Thomas Aquinas rallied Saturday and claimed the third-place trophy with a 3-1 victory over Newton in the consolation final. The Saints finish their season 9-10-2, the Railers of Newton 8-11-2.

Class 4-1A: Seventh straight title for Stags

Six-time defending champion Bishop Miege was too much for an otherwise game Baldwin Bulldogs squad in Saturday afternoon’s 4-1A final at the De Soto High soccer complex.

The Stags (15-5-1) claimed their seventh straight state title as Cooper Greene and Grant Bealmear scored for Miege in a 2-0 victory.

Miege returned to the 4-1A finale with a 2-0 semifinal win Friday against Wichita’s Trinity Academy (8-11-2). Baldwin (15-5-1) had advanced with a 2-1 decision over McPherson Friday night.

In the 4-1A noon consolation final for third place Saturday, McPherson (9-12-0) beat Trinity Academy 3-2 in overtime.