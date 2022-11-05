Kevin Garnett reveals his top five power forwards of all time

Garnett selected Rasheed Wallace, Tim Duncan, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, and Chris Webber as his top five power forwards of all time

Kevin Garnett was one of the most dominant two-way players in the NBA during his peak with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. He helped the Celtics win their most recent title and achieved numerous accomplishments throughout his storied career that have helped him cement his spot as one of the top players in the history of the league.

Garnett picks out his top power forwards

Garnett spent most of his career playing power forward, which has become a bit of an unappreciated position in the NBA nowadays. Point guards get all the attention with their flashy play, shooting guards and small forwards can do a little bit of everything, and centers get credit for doing what power forwards do.

Garnett knows what it takes to be a great power forward since he was one himself, and he took some time to give love to the position on a recent episode of his podcast “KG Certified.” Garnett unveiled his list of the five power forwards of all time on the podcast, and as is the case with all top five lists, regardless of the subject, it has drawn a big reaction from NBA fans everywhere.

Garnett’s top five power forwards list is certainly divisive

Garnett’s top-five list of Rasheed Wallace , Tim Duncan , Karl Malone , Charles Barkley , and Chris Webber is certainly interesting. Duncan and Malone are easy choices, as is Barkley, although he is likely closer to five than one in this argument. The last two choices of Wallace and Webber are confusing to say the least.

Wallace has always been praised as a solid defensive player, but he wasn’t nearly as productive on the offensive side of the ball as the other guys on this list, as he never scored 20 points per game in a single season in his career. Webber was a good all-around player, but it feels like a big stretch to include him on this list.

Easily the biggest omission from this list is Dirk Nowitzki, as he belongs in the top three of this conversation alongside Duncan and Malone. Garnett himself also deserves to be on this list, and if Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t on the list already, he will be within the next few years. Overall, there are some good choices on this list, but Garnett also has some strange selections in Wallace and Webber that probably don’t belong on this list.