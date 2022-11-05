CFB World Debates Whether Tennessee-Georgia Call Should Have Been a Safety

The Volunteers narrowly avoided giving up a free two points early in the heavyweight SEC matchup.

The college football world had plenty to say on Saturday thanks to a questionable call late in the first quarter of the highly-anticipated clash between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia.

The call in question came three plays after Georgia punter Brett Thorson’s picture perfect 75-yard punt pinned the Volunteers at their own one-yard line. Two short runs by running back Jaylen Wright moved Tennessee to the five-yard line before quarterback Hendon Hooker looked to make something on third-and-six.

Hooker dropped back to pass, and Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter blasted the QB as he attempted to throw from the endzone, resulting in a fumble and a mad scramble for the loose ball. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins came away from the chaos with the ball and rushed a few steps forward before fumbling himself, which led to a lengthy review from the officiating crew.

After much debate, the refs confirmed the initial call of a fumble recovery at the half-yard line rather than what appeared to be a clear safety.

Although Tennessee narrowly avoided adding to its early 7–3 deficit, UGA wasted little time making up for the missed opportunity to increase its lead. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett found receiver Ladd McConkey a 37-yard touchdown on the first play after Vols punter Paxton Brooks booted a 36-yard punt.

While the TD likely erased any hard feelings Bulldogs fans felt over the missed safety, many members of college football Twitter still took the time to voice their displeasure with the refs for the call.

Check out some of the best reactions to the wild sequence below:

