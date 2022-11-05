ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

CFB World Debates Whether Tennessee-Georgia Call Should Have Been a Safety

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn2EP_0j0C5tR800

The Volunteers narrowly avoided giving up a free two points early in the heavyweight SEC matchup.

The college football world had plenty to say on Saturday thanks to a questionable call late in the first quarter of the highly-anticipated clash between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia.

The call in question came three plays after Georgia punter Brett Thorson’s picture perfect 75-yard punt pinned the Volunteers at their own one-yard line. Two short runs by running back Jaylen Wright moved Tennessee to the five-yard line before quarterback Hendon Hooker looked to make something on third-and-six.

Hooker dropped back to pass, and Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter blasted the QB as he attempted to throw from the endzone, resulting in a fumble and a mad scramble for the loose ball. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins came away from the chaos with the ball and rushed a few steps forward before fumbling himself, which led to a lengthy review from the officiating crew.

After much debate, the refs confirmed the initial call of a fumble recovery at the half-yard line rather than what appeared to be a clear safety.

Although Tennessee narrowly avoided adding to its early 7–3 deficit, UGA wasted little time making up for the missed opportunity to increase its lead. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett found receiver Ladd McConkey a 37-yard touchdown on the first play after Vols punter Paxton Brooks booted a 36-yard punt.

While the TD likely erased any hard feelings Bulldogs fans felt over the missed safety, many members of college football Twitter still took the time to voice their displeasure with the refs for the call.

Check out some of the best reactions to the wild sequence below:

More Extra Mustard:

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening

There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Mike Leach's Sideline Blowup Goes Viral

Mississippi State escaped Auburn on Saturday, but Mike Leach wasn't happy with his team's performance. The Bulldogs head coach was so mad with his players on Saturday night, he pulled quite the sideline stunt. Leach folded up all of the chairs on the sideline so his players couldn't sit down.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts How Tennessee Will Finish Season

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. However, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is still very high on the Vols moving forward. The ESPN college football analyst believes the Vols will be in line to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

It appears a Big 12 school threw some shade at the Tennessee Vols

If you were to guess which school threw shade at the Tennessee Vols this past weekend, the Kansas Jayhawks would probably be near the bottom of your list. But that’s exactly the program that tried to embarrass Tennessee on social media this week. Kansas upset Oklahoma State on Saturday...
LAWRENCE, KS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy