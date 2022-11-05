Read full article on original website
Staying Warm & Dry Until a Cold Front Friday Night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – 70s have returned and we’re on the right track! Our weather should start feeling more like November soon. TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. High near 74°. TONIGHT: Cooler. Aside from stubborn clouds, a calm night....
Hot again Tuesday, cooler air soon
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot day is on tap Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday. Much colder air returns this weekend. TUESDAY: More heat and humidity are in store today as highs return to the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Persistent easterly winds will eventually bring drier air late.
Hot beginning, ready for mid-week cool off
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The first couple days of this week are going to be hot and will definitely feel a little sticky, with increased humidity. A cool off is in the forecast for the middle of the week. TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild and only drop into...
Warm & humid start to the week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average for most of the week. Much, much colder air is set to arrive for the weekend. MONDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid again today with isolated showers. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s, especially for areas southeast of the Trace.
Brief warmup before arctic blast late in week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures climb into the low 80s early in the week before a strong cold front Friday knocks highs into the low 50s. Lows also take a huge hit and dive into the mid to upper 30s over the weekend. MONDAY: Amid plenty of sunshine a high...
Pilot recovers at home after CAFB plane crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As the investigation continues in a Columbus Air Force Base jet crash, the pilot is at home recovering. The T38-C crashed in southern Lowndes County on Monday afternoon, just off Trinity Road. CAFB said the pilot ejected the aircraft safely and was taken to...
How high prices, inflation are effecting this season’s holiday giving
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – The economy has more people making cuts to their personal budgets this year. With the holiday season rolling around, charitable organizations are left wondering if that belt-tightening is going to affect the donations they depend on. With prices up, many organizations and charities wonder if...
Hatley Tiger Pride Marching Band, Color Guard achieve rewarding goals
HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a big semester for members of the Hatley Tiger Pride Band and Color Guard. Recently, the band achieved a feat not seen since 1995 at the Monroe County school. Ethan Dodd doesn’t let a physical disability keep him from contributing to the...
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
Tupelo merchants take part in Christmas Open House
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas shopping season is upon us, and merchants in downtown Tupelo got in the spirit with a holiday open house. The rain may have moved Santa from Fairpark to the covered sidewalk outside of the Main Attraction, but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of kids when they first saw the jolly man in the red suit.
Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
LCBS honors 4A volleyball state champions, Caledonia Cavaliers
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had some special guests in attendance at the meeting on November 7. The 4A State Champion Caledonia Cavaliers Volleyball team was on hand as Supervisors presented their coach, Samantha Brooks, with a resolution honoring the team for its championship run.
Lowndes County School District considers modified calendar for next year
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District is looking at moving to a modified calendar next school year. With that in mind, they want to hear from the parents. Here’s a glance at four meetings the district will be having. The first is tonight at West...
Another West Point murder suspect in custody
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Another West Point murder suspect is in custody. West Point Police sought Kevin Holliday Jr. for the shooting death of Jerni White. Police confirmed his arrest Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments. He’s the...
City officials interview last candidate up for Columbus police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials interviewed the last of the remaining candidates for the chief of police position today. Wayne Hudson is the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice degree from Wayne State...
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
Voters set out early in Columbus to cast their ballots
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are several key races happening in the Magnolia State. Voters were out early this morning in Columbus casting their ballots in the number of races on the ballot. Judge Jim Kitchens is up for re-election in the Circuit Court judge place one race. Two...
