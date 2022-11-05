Serge Ibaka has been around the block quite a bit throughout what has been a colorful 13-year career in the NBA. Now with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of his roles on the squad is to serve as an elder statesman to his younger teammates. This includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who great as he is, could still […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis hilariously introduced to the wondrous world of cosmetics by Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO