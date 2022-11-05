Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Providence artist captures essence of Rhode Island in paintings
From the food to the landscapes, there are so many reasons people call Rhode Island home. One local artist is making it his life's work to capture it all on canvas. Mike Bryce grew up near Blackstone Boulevard in Providence, which is where he spends most of his days painting.
Turnto10.com
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
Turnto10.com
Raynham homeowner escapes fire with 9 dogs
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A Raynham homeowner escape to safety with his dogs Tuesday after a fire broke out. Firefighters were called to 481 Center St. at about 12:40 p.m. No injuries were reported. The homeowner escaped unharmed with eight of his dogs. Firefighters rescued a ninth. Officials said...
Turnto10.com
Police say fleeing suspect crashes into car, killing woman
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a 54-year-old woman was killed Monday when a man wanted in a drug investigation crashed his SUV into her car as he tried to flee. State police said members of a narcotics task force tried to stop the target of the...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford to observe Veterans Day with parade, ceremony
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford will observe Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. The parade will start at about 11 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park. It will proceed down Union Street to County Street, then turn...
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Man pulls piles of cash from drawer of Cranston business
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Surveillance footage captured a man breaking into a Cranston business early Monday morning. The video shows a man breaking into Napolitano's Brooklyn Pizza on East Street in Cranston. Owner Jacob Kamborian said it happened around 1 a.m. on Monday, he was notified much later in...
Turnto10.com
Taunton neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A 38-year old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in a Taunton neighborhood. Taunton police received a 911 call from the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a man had been shot. Police arrived to...
Turnto10.com
Police search for suspect accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — The Pawtucket Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Family Dollar on Tuesday night. The department says it received a call around 8:15 p.m. about a robbery at the Family Dollar on 502 Broadway. Investigators say the suspect did not make a threat...
Turnto10.com
Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
Turnto10.com
New school bus driver puts in wrong address, drives students to Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A school bus took one wrong turn after another Monday morning, causing some students and parents to panic. The new bus driver accidentally took her students on a much longer ride than anyone expected. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when...
Turnto10.com
State police arrest 2 Connecticut men on illegal gun charges
Two Connecticut men were arrested by Rhode Island State Police on illegal gun charges on Tuesday night. Troopers pulled a car over for speeding at about 11:40 p.m. on Route 146 north in Lincoln. The passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Robert of Woodstock, reportedly had a loaded pistol in his backpack. Police...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo announces the passing of Johari the cheetah
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Monday that one of its female cheetahs, Johari, has died. A release from the Zoo said that Johari suffered from gastritis, or inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, a common condition in cheetahs. She was humanely euthanized after her quality of life declined.
Turnto10.com
Man charged in fatal Taunton crash held without bail
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash in Taunton on Monday while fleeing from police was ordered held without bail. On Tuesday, Hector Bannister-Sanchez was arraigned in Taunton District Court for the crash that killed 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleboro. Bannister-Sanchez is facing charges of...
Turnto10.com
Juvenile accused of stabbing man during argument over parked car
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man during an argument over a parked car, New Bedford police said. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on Earle Street near the Brook Street intersection. Authorities said a man brought himself to St....
Turnto10.com
Paul Heroux declares victory in Bristol County sheriff's race
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the close race for Bristol County sheriff. "I think it's pretty clear that we won this," Heroux said. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the longtime Republican incumbent, conceded. "Congratulations to Mr. Heroux, and I wish him well....
Turnto10.com
After 25 years, there will be a new Bristol County Sheriff
(WJAR) — After 25 years as Bristol County Sheriff, Thomas Hodgson was defeated. Early Wednesday morning, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory over the longtime incumbent. The Republican Hodgson conceded overnight to his Democratic challenger. Both candidates had thousands of campaign signs throughout Bristol County and voters at the...
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee wins first full term as governor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state's chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
Turnto10.com
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls opens 'Feed the Future' food pantry aimed at students and their families
(WJAR) — A new food pantry opened in Central Falls on Monday aimed at helping students and their families. The “Feed the Future” School Food Pantry opened up at the McKenna Family Center with a ribbon cutting. According to RIDE, over 86% of students in Central Falls...
