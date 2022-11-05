ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cricket-From off-colour to with flying colours, Pakistan openers tame NZ

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Pakistan’s hitherto misfiring opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chose Thursday’s semi-final against New Zealand to roar back into form, combining in a century stand to put the 2009 champions into the final of the T20 World Cup. Rizwan and skipper Babar...
ITV sees boost from soccer World Cup, warns on economic uncertainty

LONDON (Reuters) – British broadcaster ITV said the FIFA World Cup would boost ad revenue in the Christmas quarter, helping compensate for weaker summer demand, but cautioned over the high degree of economic uncertainty. ITV, the home of ratings hit “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here”, said...

