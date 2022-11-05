Read full article on original website
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Sean Payton shares 1 QB he would love to coach
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum over Nick Saban comments
Lane Kiffin is tired of hearing about the end of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty from radio host Paul Finebaum, and he even coined a new term to describe what Finebaum was doing. Finebaum had reacted strongly to Alabama’s loss to LSU on Saturday, telling SportsCenter on Sunday that “the...
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Reason Mike Leach was folding chairs on Mississippi State sideline revealed
Mike Leach was spotted folding some chairs on Mississippi State’s sideline during his team’s 39-33 win over Auburn on Saturday. He wasn’t doing it as some sort of stadium maintenance effort. No, Leach was folding the chairs because he didn’t think some of his offensive players deserved...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
Pat McAfee has interesting response to Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates praised the franchise icon, but thinks the team will struggle. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit apologizes to Georgia after Bulldogs rout Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made a statement to the college football world with their 27-13 domination of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. After the win, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit apologized to the Bulldogs, admitting he had been sleeping on the defending national champions for most of the season. "If you review...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Tony Dungy points out huge pass interference refs missed in Bears game
The Miami Dolphins got away with pass interference late in their win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and Tony Dungy felt the no-call was just the latest example of a major issue across the NFL. The Bears were trailing 35-32 with 1:35 remaining when Justin Fields unloaded a deep...
Nation's No. 1-ranked linebacker decommits from Texas A&M; USC is in the hunt
If you regularly read Trojans Wire, first of all: Thank you. Second, if you read our site regularly, you would know that we mentioned the distinct possibility that Lincoln Riley and USC can fatten up on a likely parade of Texas A&M transfers. Texas A&M lost to Florida this past...
Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal
Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
Popculture
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Tom Izzo has interesting comments on tunnel fight
Michigan State has faced a great deal of criticism for the tunnel fight that took place at Michigan Stadium over a week ago, and legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo is not pleased with the way the media has covered the incident. After leading the Spartans to a win over Northern...
Look: College Football Fans Caused An Earthquake On Saturday
It really is different in the SEC. Over the weekend, LSU upset Alabama at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Following the game, the Tigers students rushed the field, causing a wild scene. On Monday morning, LSU announced that their fan base was so loud on Saturday night, the Earth literally...
LSU’s Overtime Win Over Alabama Registered Two Earthquakes on Seismographs
LSU shocked the college football world on Saturday with its upset over the then-No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers won in shocking fashion in overtime, when Jayden Daniels connected with Mason Taylor on a two-point conversion. Fans first celebrated the touchdown against the Tide in overtime. Then, they celebrated...
Colts owner Jim Irsay has vulgar response to tanking accusations
The Indianapolis Colts have made some major changes in recent weeks that are unlikely to lead to more wins, but owner Jim Irsay resents the narrative that the team is intentionally paving the way for failure. Many were surprised when the Colts benched veteran Matt Ryan in favor of inexperienced...
Eagles Pro Bowler hints at potentially retiring soon
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL this season, but one of their veterans is already thinking about when he may call it quits. Speaking at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey during the team’s mini-bye week, longtime Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson discussed the potential end of his NFL career.
Bengals send great tweet after being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
