Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle landed early Saturday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission lasted 780 days. The X-37B space plane hosted a service module that carried experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. One experiment deployed a satellite in October 2021 that still remains in orbit. Another evaluated the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds.
Joe Biden walked into the State Dining Room at the White House like a man crashing his own funeral, and not for the first time. By now, the president must enjoy the routine. Less than 24 hours earlier, pollsters, pundits, and even politicians from within his own party had openly warned that voters would soon punish the White House for a jittery economy and historic inflation, effectively crippling the president. But the crushing rebuke never came, or at least not to the degree Democrats feared and Republicans had hoped for in the 2022 midterm elections.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has defeated Republican Joe Kent in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, according to projections from The Seattle Times. The latest vote count from The Associated Press on Saturday showed Gluesenkamp Perez with 154,169 votes to Kent’s 149,548. According to The Seattle Times,...
Fake accounts are starting to pop up on Twitter posing as other people. Bradley Warren is here to help you determine what's real and what's fake with the new Twitter update.
Was he a visionary or a corrupt racist with a god complex? - Corruption of power?
