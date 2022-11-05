Read full article on original website
Related
18 New Holiday Movies to Stream in 2022
As the holidays make their annual arrival, a slew of new movies and seasonal specials will premiere throughout the coming months. From romantic feel-good films to classic adaptations and comedic segments, these upcoming motion pictures embody the festive and frosty times when spending time with loved ones or taking a much-needed vacation are priorities.
New ‘Hell House’ Horror Movie Issues Casting Call For PA. Shoot
Have you ever wanted to be in a horror movie? Here's your chance. The makers of the Hell House movie franchise are adding a new chapter to their popular found-footage mockumentary-style horror saga and they are casting now for an April 2023 shoot in Pennsylvania. First, a little background. Writer/Director...
Big Hollywood Names in New Jersey Filming New Movie
A 2021 stock market scandal is the focus of a new movie filming in New Jersey. These are the big names the project has brought to the Garden State. The film is all about the 2021 GameStop stock scandal. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the book 'The Anti-Social...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0