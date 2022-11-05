NORTH WEBSTER — “Unbelievable.” “Jammed packed.”. These are just a couple comments heard following Saturday night’s “Huddle Up For The Hochstetlers” event at The Owls Nest, North Webster. The event was a fundraiser to provide financial support to Katie and Andrew Hochstetler, as they travel through their journey of battling Katie’s stage 4 cervical cancer.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO