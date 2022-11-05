ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, IN

inkfreenews.com

William C. Martin

William C. Martin, 81, Wawaka, died Nov. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville. He was born Dec. 24, 1940. He married Beverly A. (Kaser) Martin on July 7, 1965; she preceded him in death. William was survived by his daughter Mary Martin, Auburn. Yeager Funeral Home is in charge...
WAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
DELPHI, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ronald Keith Rubrake

Ronald Keith Rubrake, 82, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born May 19, 1940. Survivors include his daughter, Sarita Rubrake; daughter and son-in-law, Larisa (Doug) Brown; two grandsons; brothers, Roy Rubrake and George Rubrake; and sisters, Caroline Grable and Cynthia Rubrake.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phyllis A. Fox

Phyllis A. (Juday) Fox, 92, New Paris, died at 9:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 1, 1930. On March 21, 1952, she married David Owen Fox; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Fox, Noblesville and Karla...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth McDowell

Elizabeth Ann “Lib” McDowell, 69, Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 22, 1953. Lib was married to Brent McDowell on May 17, 1975; he survives. She is also survived by her two daughters, Joline (Zachary) Lock and...
AVILLA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lydia Mae Hochstetler

Lydia Mae Hochstetler, 99, Nappanee, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. She was born July 4, 1923. On Nov. 30, 1944, she married Milo Hochstetler; he preceded in death,. Surviving are her four children, Jerry Hochstetler, Gary, Elizabeth (Glenn) Stutzman, Nappanee, Gilbert Hochstetler, Wabash and Andrew (Lisa) Hochstetler, Bremen; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Kohler.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Ness Rider — UPDATED

Patricia Frances (Wessels) Ness Rider, “Mom,” 91, Cromwell, died peacefully Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 1, 1931, to the late John Joseph and Anna Jane Sciscoe Wessels on their family farm in Allen County. She is survived by her children, Jane...
CROMWELL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wyatt Maxwell Beckler

Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, died Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born March 11, 2004. He is survived by his father and mother, Yon M. and Brookelynn D. Beckler, Fort Wayne; brothers, Kole Beckler, Fort Wayne and Macade Beckler; sister, Kylise Beckler; maternal grandfather, Edward Shepherd, North Manchester; maternal grandmother, Tina Jacoby, Auburn; paternal grandmother, Valerie Beckler; maternal great-grandparents, Rich and Carrol Johnson, Fort Wayne; and paternal great-grandmother, Ginny Smith-Voelker, Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Susan Bannon — UPDATED

Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, 66, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, to be with her husband, Joe and her beloved dogs, Brody and Buttons LeRue. Suzi was born April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of the late James and Rita (Montanez) Weaver. A kindhearted and...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sharon Miller

Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia A. Feece

Patricia A. Feece, 81, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at home. She was born Jan. 2, 1941. On Nov. 20, 1960, she married Everett Feece; he survives in Plymouth. She is also survived by her children David E. (Brenda) Feece, Greenwood, S.C.; Beth Ann (Michael) Halon, Plymouth; sister Bonnie (Dave) Winrotte, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and 14-great-grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carol Lynn McCoy — UPDATED

Carol Lynn (Harris) McCoy, 77, Argos, died at 11:37 a.m. Nov. 6, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Oct. 3, 1945. She married James L. McCoy; they later divorced. Her companion, Pierce Vires Jr., survives in Argos. She is also survived by her daughters, Pam...
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert Paul Fretz

Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
SYRACUSE, IN
WNDU

Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A family is asking for the maximum sentence a year after one of their own is killed in a hit-and-run. 27-year-old Gage Martin Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron, Ind., in November 2021. He actually hit and injured 15-year-old Isaiah...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Support For The Hochstetlers Phenomenal

NORTH WEBSTER — “Unbelievable.” “Jammed packed.”. These are just a couple comments heard following Saturday night’s “Huddle Up For The Hochstetlers” event at The Owls Nest, North Webster. The event was a fundraiser to provide financial support to Katie and Andrew Hochstetler, as they travel through their journey of battling Katie’s stage 4 cervical cancer.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ella Jean Butcher

Ella Jean Butcher, 72, Wabash, died at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born April 15, 1950. Jean married Tommy Butcher on Feb. 7, 1968; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Neal (Alisha) Butcher, Wabash; five grandchildren; two...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Nancy Ann Bickel

Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gerald Dean Hoffman

Gerald Dean Hoffman, 89, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Dec. 24, 1932. On Sept. 30, 2005, Dean married Delora “Dee” Fausnight-Hapner; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Robert Dean Hoffman, Wichita, Kan.;...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN

