inkfreenews.com
William C. Martin
William C. Martin, 81, Wawaka, died Nov. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville. He was born Dec. 24, 1940. He married Beverly A. (Kaser) Martin on July 7, 1965; she preceded him in death. William was survived by his daughter Mary Martin, Auburn. Yeager Funeral Home is in charge...
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
inkfreenews.com
Ronald Keith Rubrake
Ronald Keith Rubrake, 82, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born May 19, 1940. Survivors include his daughter, Sarita Rubrake; daughter and son-in-law, Larisa (Doug) Brown; two grandsons; brothers, Roy Rubrake and George Rubrake; and sisters, Caroline Grable and Cynthia Rubrake.
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis A. Fox
Phyllis A. (Juday) Fox, 92, New Paris, died at 9:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 1, 1930. On March 21, 1952, she married David Owen Fox; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Fox, Noblesville and Karla...
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth McDowell
Elizabeth Ann “Lib” McDowell, 69, Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 22, 1953. Lib was married to Brent McDowell on May 17, 1975; he survives. She is also survived by her two daughters, Joline (Zachary) Lock and...
inkfreenews.com
Lydia Mae Hochstetler
Lydia Mae Hochstetler, 99, Nappanee, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. She was born July 4, 1923. On Nov. 30, 1944, she married Milo Hochstetler; he preceded in death,. Surviving are her four children, Jerry Hochstetler, Gary, Elizabeth (Glenn) Stutzman, Nappanee, Gilbert Hochstetler, Wabash and Andrew (Lisa) Hochstetler, Bremen; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Kohler.
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Ness Rider — UPDATED
Patricia Frances (Wessels) Ness Rider, “Mom,” 91, Cromwell, died peacefully Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 1, 1931, to the late John Joseph and Anna Jane Sciscoe Wessels on their family farm in Allen County. She is survived by her children, Jane...
inkfreenews.com
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, died Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born March 11, 2004. He is survived by his father and mother, Yon M. and Brookelynn D. Beckler, Fort Wayne; brothers, Kole Beckler, Fort Wayne and Macade Beckler; sister, Kylise Beckler; maternal grandfather, Edward Shepherd, North Manchester; maternal grandmother, Tina Jacoby, Auburn; paternal grandmother, Valerie Beckler; maternal great-grandparents, Rich and Carrol Johnson, Fort Wayne; and paternal great-grandmother, Ginny Smith-Voelker, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Susan Bannon — UPDATED
Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, 66, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, to be with her husband, Joe and her beloved dogs, Brody and Buttons LeRue. Suzi was born April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of the late James and Rita (Montanez) Weaver. A kindhearted and...
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
inkfreenews.com
Patricia A. Feece
Patricia A. Feece, 81, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at home. She was born Jan. 2, 1941. On Nov. 20, 1960, she married Everett Feece; he survives in Plymouth. She is also survived by her children David E. (Brenda) Feece, Greenwood, S.C.; Beth Ann (Michael) Halon, Plymouth; sister Bonnie (Dave) Winrotte, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and 14-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Carol Lynn McCoy — UPDATED
Carol Lynn (Harris) McCoy, 77, Argos, died at 11:37 a.m. Nov. 6, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Oct. 3, 1945. She married James L. McCoy; they later divorced. Her companion, Pierce Vires Jr., survives in Argos. She is also survived by her daughters, Pam...
inkfreenews.com
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
WNDU
Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A family is asking for the maximum sentence a year after one of their own is killed in a hit-and-run. 27-year-old Gage Martin Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron, Ind., in November 2021. He actually hit and injured 15-year-old Isaiah...
inkfreenews.com
Support For The Hochstetlers Phenomenal
NORTH WEBSTER — “Unbelievable.” “Jammed packed.”. These are just a couple comments heard following Saturday night’s “Huddle Up For The Hochstetlers” event at The Owls Nest, North Webster. The event was a fundraiser to provide financial support to Katie and Andrew Hochstetler, as they travel through their journey of battling Katie’s stage 4 cervical cancer.
inkfreenews.com
Ella Jean Butcher
Ella Jean Butcher, 72, Wabash, died at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born April 15, 1950. Jean married Tommy Butcher on Feb. 7, 1968; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Neal (Alisha) Butcher, Wabash; five grandchildren; two...
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
inkfreenews.com
Gerald Dean Hoffman
Gerald Dean Hoffman, 89, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Dec. 24, 1932. On Sept. 30, 2005, Dean married Delora “Dee” Fausnight-Hapner; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Robert Dean Hoffman, Wichita, Kan.;...
