Islam Makhachev tells the UFC to “stop playing games” and just send a contract: “I honestly don’t care about location and opponent”

By Chris Taylor
 3 days ago
Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”

Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
Ahead of retirement at UFC 281, Daniel Cormier praises former champion Frankie Edgar: “He’s going into the Hall of Fame”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Frankie Edgar will soon be in the Hall of Fame. ‘The Answer’ is set to return this Saturday at UFC 281 against Chris Gutierrez. The former lightweight champion has announced prior to the event that the bout will be his final. It’s a perfect ending as well, given that the card will take place in his stomping grounds of New York City.
Logan Paul reveals he suffered major injuries in WWE title match with Roman Reigns

Logan Paul put on a stellar performance in his third WWE match, but he didn’t walk out unscathed. Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Paul’s performance has been heavily praised, as many feel he has the “It” factor in the wrestling business. Ultimately, Reigns emerged victorious after hitting a superman punch followed by the Spear.
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”

Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career. Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.
Michael Chandler hunting for a finish against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: “He’s not a crazy hard puzzle to solve”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is hunting for a finish this weekend. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson in May. The win was an important one for the former Bellator champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Chandler was previously defeated by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
Cain Velasquez freed on bail, must wear GPS tracking device

Cain Velasquez has been granted bail. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since. He is facing 10 charges but has pled not guilty to all of them which include attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
