Islam Makhachev tells the UFC to “stop playing games” and just send a contract: “I honestly don’t care about location and opponent”

Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”
Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Conor McGregor says 'I told you I'd be back' while using an ape filter in one of his most bizarre posts ever
Conor McGregor has gone mad. How else do you explain whatever this post is supposed to be that he shared Monday on Twitter and Instagram?. This isn’t the first time McGregor has rambled on social media, as that’s pretty much become his thing while he’s been on the shelf, but this has to be his most bizarre social media post ever.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 1: Israel Adesanya (sort of) mows down a beehive
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
Sean O'Malley says ex-UFC champ Henry Cejudo hurt himself by retiring: 'He kind of shot himself in the foot'
Sean O'Malley thinks Henry Cejudo’s decision to retire backfired. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) hung up his gloves in May 2020 after he retained his UFC bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. However, he decided to come out of retirement two years later and O’Malley sees it as a negotiation ploy that failed.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will ever fight again: “He’s afraid to lose”
Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones will actually fight again. Jones last fought back at UFC 247 in February 2020. There, he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After the win, he vacated his belt to focus on a move to heavyweight, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet.
Sean O'Malley proposes interim UFC bantamweight title fight vs. Marlon Vera in March
Sean O'Malley wouldn’t mind fighting for an interim belt. The UFC star and top bantamweight contender understands if UFC champion Aljamain Sterling decides to take his time before returning to defend his title once again. Sterling recently told MMA Junkie he “earned his time off” and doesn’t intend to fight again until mid 2023.
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
Ahead of retirement at UFC 281, Daniel Cormier praises former champion Frankie Edgar: “He’s going into the Hall of Fame”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Frankie Edgar will soon be in the Hall of Fame. ‘The Answer’ is set to return this Saturday at UFC 281 against Chris Gutierrez. The former lightweight champion has announced prior to the event that the bout will be his final. It’s a perfect ending as well, given that the card will take place in his stomping grounds of New York City.
Logan Paul reveals he suffered major injuries in WWE title match with Roman Reigns
Logan Paul put on a stellar performance in his third WWE match, but he didn’t walk out unscathed. Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Paul’s performance has been heavily praised, as many feel he has the “It” factor in the wrestling business. Ultimately, Reigns emerged victorious after hitting a superman punch followed by the Spear.
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”
Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”
Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career. Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.
Beneil Dariush Picks Dustin Poirier Over Michael Chandler At UFC 281: "I Think Chandler Right Now Is So Focused On Being Exciting"
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is picking former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, to defeat Michael Chandler in their showdown at UFC 281 this weekend. Dariush recently spoke with Morning Kombat's Luke Thomas and explained while he believes that Chandler should be able to beat Poirier on Saturday night,...
Michael Chandler hunting for a finish against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: “He’s not a crazy hard puzzle to solve”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is hunting for a finish this weekend. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson in May. The win was an important one for the former Bellator champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Chandler was previously defeated by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
UFC fight between Darrick Minner, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke investigated over unusual betting
The UFC fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in Las Vegas on Saturday night is being investigated over unusual betting patterns. Nuerdanbieke beat Minner via first-round TKO. The fight ended after just 1:07. UFC fights ending quickly is not unusual, but the betting for the fight sure was. The...
Chito Vera issues fiery response following latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo
Chito Vera has issued a fiery response following the latest insults from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, (20-7 MMA) most recently defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) in August of this year via knockout. The 29 year old bantamweight is currently sporting 4 wins in a row inside the Octagon.
Cain Velasquez freed on bail, must wear GPS tracking device
Cain Velasquez has been granted bail. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since. He is facing 10 charges but has pled not guilty to all of them which include attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
