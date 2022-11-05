ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit

The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
'A dream come true': Maddie Krull scores 18 in her Nebraska debut

LINCOLN — For the first time in years, Maddie Krull didn’t start a regular season basketball game on the floor, but her smile couldn’t have been wider afterward. The Millard South graduate and South Dakota transfer scored 18 points and hit four-3-pointers in Nebraska’s 100-36 rout of UNO. She even made the 3 that sent NU into triple digits.
Michigan focused on itself as Nebraska heads to Ann Arbor

Michigan is in the midst of one of the most dominant seasons in college football this year. So much so that it was the only topic asked of coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday. The eighth-year Wolverines coach touched on a variety of subjects with a central theme during a 15-minute session with local media members. The value of running back Blake Corum. Why the team has been so effective in the second half of late. How much he follows results of other top-ranked schools around the country as No. 3 UM (9-0) chases another College Football Playoff berth.
Nebraska breaks triple digits in season-opening win over UNO

The Nebraska women’s basketball team couldn’t have scripted a much better start to the 2022-23 season, eclipsing 100 points in a runaway 100-36 win against Omaha on Monday. Five Nebraska players recorded double-figure point totals at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the Huskers knocked down 14 three-point shots as...
Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field

The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
