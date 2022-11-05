Read full article on original website
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
Louis Tomlinson Explains Why ‘Brother’ Harry Styles’ Solo Success Initially ‘Bothered’ Him
After One Direction amicably split in 2015, singer Louis Tomlinson was initially “bothered” by bandmate Harry Styles‘ worldwide success and notoriety as a solo star. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only [because] I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band,” the “Back to You” artist explained to U.K.’s The Telegraph in an article published on Wednesday, November 9. “But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.”
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Watch: 'Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.' trailer gives inside look at pro-wrestler Teddy Hart
Peacock has released a trailer for the new documentary series "Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.," which will premiere on Nov. 22.
