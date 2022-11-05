Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 8
Author Susan Shirk discusses her book, "Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise," at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station). She will talk about how China went from a fragile superpower to global heavyweight with a book signing afterward. Information or to RSVP: bushschoolscowcroft@tamu.edu.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing 14-year-old College Station girl found in Katy
The College Station Police Department officials said Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, a missing 14-year-old girl from College Station, was found safe in Katy on Tuesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Brazos County Crime Stoppers was offering a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Montgomery Lake Creek volleyball team sweeps College Station in regional quarterfinals
ANDERSON — If the College Station volleyball team had a vote on Election Day, it would have been to play somebody other than Montgomery Lake Creek or at least face the Lady Lions on a different day. Lake Creek powered its way to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 victory in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Crime Stoppers offering $1,500 reward for information on missing girl
The College Station Police Department is actively searching for a missing 14-year-old girl named Lauren Isabell Gutierrez. Brazos County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,500 reward for information regarding her whereabouts. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three out of five College Station bond propositions pass
College Station voters approved three of the proposed $90.4 million city bonds on Tuesday, but rejected two others. Voters rejected about $35 million of the proposed projects. Residents will have a new fire station — number 7 — improvements to Rock Prairie Road East, the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings, the installation of pickleball/futsal courts and more.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8
Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport. For more information about Brazos County elections, visit brazosvotes.org. Brazos County. There are 25 polling voting sites in Brazos County open Tuesday from...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Extra! Extra! Extra compensation for CSISD employees
College Station school district employees received good news Tuesday night. With 61.2% of voters in approval, the College Station school district’s Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election — labeled College Station Independent School District Proposition A on the ballot — to increase compensation for district employees has passed. In...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson received 27% of the online weekly...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Is this rock bottom?
Things are not going well for the Texas A&M and Auburn football teams. On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, the Opelika-Auburn News' Adam Cole joins to preview Texas A&M's matchup at Auburn.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Watch: The Joni Taylor Radio Show Ep 1
The season premiere of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 7, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
volleyball
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team tops Brenham
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Brenham 69-44 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Bryan also won the freshman game 44-42. The Lady Vikings will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol falls to top-ranked Cedar Park
Cedar Park, the top-ranked Class 5A girls basketball team, held on for a 46-39 victory over A&M Consolidated on Tuesday at Tiger Gym. Mia Teran had 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. Kateria Gooden added nine points, five rebounds two steals and two blocks. Paris Pavlas had six points and eight rebounds. The Consol JV fell 28-26 in overtime as Addyson Richardson had eight points. Consol’s freshman grabbed a 47-41 victory as Tamia Ibe-Baker had 16 points and Rachel Moran added 11.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Vicor Povzner earns weekly SEC diving award
Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week Tuesday. Povzner won the 1- and 3-meter springboard dives last week in the Aggies’ victory over No. 22 TCU. A&M will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational in Austin on Nov. 17-19.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Sam Mathews
Texas A&M Football linebacker Sam Mathews meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-UMass to kick at 11
Texas A&M’s football game against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 will kick at 11 a.m. and be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will be at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday with the game on the SEC Network. UMass (1-7), which is an independent, will be at Arkansas State this Saturday.
Comments / 0