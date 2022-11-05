ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
travellens.co

19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH

Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
Seacoast Current

Do You Have to Wear a Seat Belt When You Drive in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Click it or Ticket it" has been stuck in my brain for years. The fact of if you chose not to wear your seat belt, you would get pulled over and obtain a ticket. No one wants a ticket in general, especially for not wearing a seat belt.
livingetc.com

Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls

The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
Dover, NH
