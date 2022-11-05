ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

History made in Letcher County election

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Floyd County voting delay issue resolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Floyd County had to wait to cast their ballots this morning. An election official said something was apparently programmed wrong with a machine, so it was replaced with a new one. The polling places are now getting voters through as quick as they can...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WSAZ

Person killed, others injured in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022

NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Volunteers assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for God’s Pantry Food Bank event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - This Thanksgiving, hundreds of Kentuckians will not have to wonder if they will have a Thanksgiving meal or not. “It is amazing, and I can’t tell you how honored and blessed I am to be here and be part of this and know that we’re helping our neighbors that may not have a meal this year,” said Angela Jackson, Regional Resource Engagement Specialist for God’s Pantry Food Bank.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LOUISA, KY
Lootpress

Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash

One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
SALYERSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy