Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
wymt.com
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Emergency officials warn drivers to avoid forest fire area in Martin, Kentucky
MARTIN, KY (WOWK) — The Martin Volunteer Fire Department issued a traffic alert for Hannah’s Branch off Hite Road in Floyd County, Kentucky. Crews are currently in the area responding to a forest fire, Martin VFD says. The National Weather Service issued a warning for the region due to expected dry conditions, low humidity and […]
wymt.com
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
Wave 3
Floyd County voting delay issue resolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Floyd County had to wait to cast their ballots this morning. An election official said something was apparently programmed wrong with a machine, so it was replaced with a new one. The polling places are now getting voters through as quick as they can...
wymt.com
‘He was just amazing’: Pike County firefighter escorted to final resting place
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 61-year-old Randy Courtney of Pikeville died on Oct. 30. On Saturday, folks from across the region gathered at Pike County Central High School to pay their respects before he was laid to rest. Courtney was a former member of the Pikeville Fire Department, founding member and...
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
thelevisalazer.com
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
WSAZ
Person killed, others injured in crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
wymt.com
At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Volunteers assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for God’s Pantry Food Bank event
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - This Thanksgiving, hundreds of Kentuckians will not have to wonder if they will have a Thanksgiving meal or not. “It is amazing, and I can’t tell you how honored and blessed I am to be here and be part of this and know that we’re helping our neighbors that may not have a meal this year,” said Angela Jackson, Regional Resource Engagement Specialist for God’s Pantry Food Bank.
911 dispatchers provide updates on fires in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 8, 2022, 11:08 a.m.): As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Wayne County 911 says there are currently no crews at the scene where brush fires ravaged the Mary Ann Plymale Ridge area. Dispatchers cannot confirm whether or not all fires are extinguished at the location. Things like wind, area size, smoldering and other […]
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash
One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
Comments / 0