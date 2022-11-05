Read full article on original website
BMW iX2 electric coupe crossover spied for the first time
The next-gen BMW X2 made its spy photo debut a short time ago, and now that model’s electric twin is joining it. Given that BMW calls the newly-revealed electric version of the X1 an iX1, we suspect this electric version of the X2 will be called the iX2. This...
2023 Kia EV6 GT starts above $60,000, while Light trim is dropped
Only one model year in, and there are some notable changes to the EV6 lineup. The big one is the addition of the high-performance GT with 576 horsepower. It will start at $62,695. But at the other end of the line is a higher base price due to the entry-level Light trim being dropped. So the effective base price of the EV6 rises $7,100 to $49,795.
2023 Polestar 2 Review: A top-notch electric sport sedan
Pros: Nimble handling; strong power with dual-motor model; cool styling; spacious interior. Cons: Single-motor is hard to recommend; interior has some cheap materials; manually adjustable suspension. The current premium electric cars all have many features in common. They're fairly stylish, have fancy technology, and have powerful electric motors. The Polestar...
Kia EV6 Wind RWD Road Test Review: Testing the volume seller
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – We’ve driven the 2022 Kia EV6 quite a bit more than most newly introduced models, thanks to multiple RWD and AWD test cars on both coasts, plus our ongoing long-term test. To date, though, all of those have been the current range-topping GT-Line trim level that features different styling and upgraded interior materials. It’s also a less popular model. Scour dealership inventory and you’ll find GT-Lines are few and far between (though in greater supply than the discontinued-for-2023 base EV6 Light). Nope, the car you’re most likely to find is this, the 2022 Kia EV6 Wind. It’s the volume seller, a quasi-equivalent to the EX in other Kia models. So, what are you really giving up by sticking with the Wind?
2023 BMW i7 vs. 7 Series: Lucky numbers
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — BMW's flagship 7 Series luxury sedan just received a complete redesign, and in an unusual move, the all-electric i7 was released at the same time. For shoppers who have either embraced or rejected the all-electric future, the decision between the two should be easy. But what if you're on the fence? Here's your primer on the good, the bad and, yes, the ugly when picking which 7 is right for you.
2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron revealed as E-Tron refresh with more range, new styling
It’s been four years since we first drove the Audi E-Tron, and today Audi’s electric SUV is getting both its first major refresh and a name change to go with it. Goodbye, E-Tron, and hello 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron. The name change arrives to bring the E-Tron in...
2024 Volvo EX90 SUV revealed as forward-looking electric flagship
STOCKHOLM — Volvo has unveiled its EX90 electric three-row SUV in Stockholm, Sweden, representing the future of the brand with a focus on sustainability, safety and technology-driven design. The EX90 will be offered with two twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain options. The first offers a total of 402 horsepower and 568...
Desert-taming Porsche 911 Dakar set for debut during LA Auto Show
Ending years of rumors and speculation, Porsche has confirmed the first series-produced off-road-focused variant of the 911 is around the corner. Developed as a tribute to vintage rally cars, the 911 Dakar will make its debut during the 2022 edition of the Los Angeles auto show. Porsche recently sent a...
Electric cars remove tailpipe emissions and may even strengthen the power grid
Electric vehicles on the road could make the US power grid more resilient. An innovation called vehicle-to-grid technology, or V2G, lets EVs supply electricity to the grid in times of need, but it's still in early stages. Someday, EVs could store large amounts of energy and help the US shift...
Cars with the best resale value in 2022
Car shopping is still crazy. New inventory is recovering but still not meeting demand, and used car prices are all over the map. Some models seem less popular than others, and their prices reflect that, but some used cars have actually increased in value over the years, which is a nearly unheard-of turn of events. iSeeCars, an analytics and car shopping firm, runs several research studies throughout the year to judge car prices and trends, and its latest depreciation study holds a few surprises.
Audi teases Q8 E-Tron models ahead of imminent reveal this week
Audi just teased the Q8 E-Tron in anticipation of its reveal this week. The teaser consists of two parts. One, a shadowy photo shows us the silhouette of each model on the company’s media center website. And the second is a video showing a bunch of close-ups of the SUV.
Lamborghini has been developing an IPO strategy 'for a long time'
Porsche AG isn’t the only Volkswagen AG brand that has been quietly preparing for a potential initial public offering. Italian luxury-car maker Lamborghini has been developing a strategy how to present itself to stock-market investors since well before Volkswagen asked each of its brands to come up with virtual equity stories, according to the unit’s Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann.
Tesla owners can soon do Zoom meetings through their car
If an automaker — Tesla, for example — wanted to install a video conferencing application into its vehicles, the obvious choice for a software partner would be a company named Zoom, no?. That concept has come to fruition, according to an announcement earlier this week by a Zoom...
Electric Porsche Boxster spied for the first time
Porsche confirmed to the world earlier this year that the 718 Boxster and Cayman are going electric by the middle of this decade. Today, we present to you the first spy shot proof of such transition in the form of an electric Boxster prototype. Our spy shooters say they caught...
Honda Prelude's electric successor rumored for 2028
A rumor out of Japan says that Honda is planning an electric coupe. The car is reportedly scheduled for a 2028 introduction, and is one of several EV models the company is planning for the next several years. The crop would allegedly include several crossovers, as well as an NSX-type electric flagship.
Best early Black Friday car accessory deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Black Friday will be here before you know it to start the holiday shopping season in earnest. If you're hoping to save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacs and wax then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for the occasion. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout the sale, so check back often!
Volvo teases new electric SUV for 2023 reveal
At the launch of the Volvo EX90 flagship electric SUV, Volvo teased a new, smaller electric ute for reveal in 2023. At the end of the presentation (around 1:32:50), Volvo CEO Jim Rowan told media in attendance to look closely as animated graphics appeared on the screen behind the EX90. There, shrouded in darkness, we see the rear illumination of the EX90, with flashes of a smaller SUV appearing next to it briefly.
2023 Honda Pilot First Look: Better looking, more rugged, more family friendly
The Honda Pilot has experienced some rotten timing over the years. After helping establish the three-row crossover segment with its highly successful first-generation, Honda decided to switch things up and make a boxier, more rugged second-generation. Unfortunately, that coincided with a gas price surge that sent shoppers away from boxy, rugged vehicles. The third-generation went back to what worked originally, but was perhaps too much of a course correction, as boxy and rugged made a comeback in recent years. Now, to see if the fourth time’s a charm, the all-new, fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot arrives as a sort of blending of the two approaches.
Tesla recalls 40,000 Model S and X vehicles for power steering issue
Tesla is recalling some 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the potential for loss of power steering assist. According to documents posted by the National Highway Safety Administration, "the electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole." The issue doesn't necessarily remove all power steering assist or render the vehicle inoperable. NHTSA's description says "Reduced or lost power steering assist does not affect steering control, but could require greater steering effort from the driver, particularly at low speeds."
Renault splits into 5 businesses in drive to boost profit
PARIS — French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. At a long-awaited investor presentation on Tuesday, Renault said it...
