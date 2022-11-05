ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How the Massachusetts Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
WWLP

$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
pioneerinstitute.org

Taxachusetts Must Be Stopped

This op-ed appeared in National Review on October 27, 2022 6:30 AM. The Bay State’s economic future is on the ballot. During the 1980s Massachusetts earned the nickname “Taxachusetts.” In recent decades, however, state leaders worked together to get out from under that moniker. They cut the income tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent, and Massachusetts fell from the fifth highest in the nation to twelfth in terms of the overall state and local tax burden.
Harvard Crimson

Election Night Live Updates: Healey Makes History

BOSTON — Maura T. Healey ’92 will become the first female governor of Massachusetts after defeating her Republican opponent, Geoffrey G. Diehl, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Follow live election night updates below. Incumbents Pressley, Clark Cinch Victory — 12:58 a.m. Incumbent Democrat Ayanna...
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
MassLive.com

Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets

Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
1420 WBSM

Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable

FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
