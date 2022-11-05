Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Personal Income Tax refund checks from Chapter 62F in some mailboxes
Some Massachusetts residents have received their checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F that were distributed from the state last week.
WCVB
Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approve Ballot Question 2, dental insurance regulation
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters have overwhelmingly approved a new law that creates several new regulations for dental insurance companies, including a requirement that companies spent at least 83% of premiums on members' expenses. Insurers will be required to provide refunds, subject to adjustment by the commissioner if they spend...
Yes on Question 2: Massachusetts passes dental insurance regulations
Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to mandate consumer dental protections. Massachusetts voters have passed ballot Question 2, making the state the first in the country to introduce a uniform rule for a “medical loss ratio” for dental insurance. The Associated Press called the race early...
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits Increase In Response To Inflation
The roughly 600,000 households in Massachusetts that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), once referred to as food stamps, are seeing an increase in their benefits. The boost is in response to the decades-high inflation rate that has driven the cost of food, energy, clothing and more through...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Ballot Question 1 (Millionaires tax)
Ballot Question 1 fiercely divided politicians, business leaders and everyday Massachusetts residents as they grappled to understand the benefits and unintended consequences of leveling a 4% surtax on all incomes exceeding $1 million. The ballot referendum, often referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, is intended to...
nepm.org
Thousands of Massachusetts families claim their SNAP benefits have been stolen
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration faces a new class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of thousands of Massachusetts families, who allege that their critical food assistance dollars were stolen and that they cannot get replacement aid from the state. The Massachusetts Law Reform Institute filed the suit, which lists Christina Santiago...
homenewshere.com
How the Massachusetts Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
NECN
Here's What to Do If You Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Refund Yet
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers last week when the calendar switched to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need to worry. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds, but...
$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit
BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
pioneerinstitute.org
Taxachusetts Must Be Stopped
This op-ed appeared in National Review on October 27, 2022 6:30 AM. The Bay State’s economic future is on the ballot. During the 1980s Massachusetts earned the nickname “Taxachusetts.” In recent decades, however, state leaders worked together to get out from under that moniker. They cut the income tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent, and Massachusetts fell from the fifth highest in the nation to twelfth in terms of the overall state and local tax burden.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Governor (Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the corner, was poised to make history as the country’s first openly lesbian governor — and the first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top executive post. She...
Attorney General Healey will likely be the Governor of Massachusetts, Democrats & Republicans set to back her
A new poll has shown that Democratic voters are set to back Attorney General Healey for her race as the Governor of Massachusetts, and Republicans could also support her. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey who happens to be a Democratic choice for the governor race.Greater Boston Chamber / Flickr.
Powerball Quic Pic ticket worth $1M sold in Massachusetts, nine won $50,000
One Powerball Quic Pic lottery ticket is worth $1 million, and nine tickets won $50,000 were sold in Massachusetts for Monday's record jackpot.
Harvard Crimson
Election Night Live Updates: Healey Makes History
BOSTON — Maura T. Healey ’92 will become the first female governor of Massachusetts after defeating her Republican opponent, Geoffrey G. Diehl, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Follow live election night updates below. Incumbents Pressley, Clark Cinch Victory — 12:58 a.m. Incumbent Democrat Ayanna...
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets
Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
Massachusetts Gives Tiny Payments To Many Residents
A few extra hundred dollars would do many Americans some good. And that is the relief Massachusetts plans to provide to some residents. The state has started sending one-time rebates from a fund of about $2.9 billion. About 3 million taxpayers will gain some of this money. (source)
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable
FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Comments / 4