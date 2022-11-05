5-time WFA champion Adrienne Smith founded Gridiron Queendom to create more opportunities for girls and women in football and other professional sports. Ahead, Smith shares with Blogher, her outspoken advocacy for women in sports, and continued work to create an environment where young girls can play the sports they want to and thrive at it. Also ahead, is a snippet of her recent conversation with SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey on the importance of media coverage for women in sports. Tell us about your sports career. What teams do you play for? It’s been an exciting journey! The first sport I loved was...

