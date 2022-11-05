ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties

Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".
BlogHer

Adrienne Smith is Championing Women in Sports

5-time WFA champion Adrienne Smith founded Gridiron Queendom to create more opportunities for girls and women in football and other professional sports. Ahead, Smith shares with Blogher, her outspoken advocacy for women in sports, and continued work to create an environment where young girls can play the sports they want to and thrive at it. Also ahead, is a snippet of her recent conversation with SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey on the importance of media coverage for women in sports. Tell us about your sports career. What teams do you play for? It’s been an exciting journey! The first sport I loved was...
