Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says He’s Done With Tag Teams
One AEW star has gone on the record to say they “definitely not” be getting back into a tag team now that he has gone solo. AEW star Ricky Starks got a segment of in-ring promo time on AEW Rampage during which he declared his entrance in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Is Deleting Twitter
It’s no secret that there are a lot of pros and cons to running a Twitter account. While many wrestlers use it as a way to interact with fans across the world, there are also a lot of people who take advantage of Twitter’s anonymity. With people hiding...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Recruiting WWE Raw Star?
Is Bray Wyatt recruiting a WWE Raw star? Eagle eyed viewers spotted a big tease during tonight’s show. If you blinked, it may have missed Bray Wyatt appear on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7). Well, sort of. During their ring entrance, Asuka and Alexa Bliss were...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Is Ready For The Royal Rumble
A former WWE star has said that they are willing to make an appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble if they are asked to by Triple H. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most popular annual events, with the winner of the titular match being offered a guaranteed title match at that year’s WrestleMania.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Miss Raw November 7
WWE Raw star Omos is set to miss Monday’s (November 7) edition of Monday Night Raw, following WWE Crown Jewel. At the November 5 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Omos faced Braun Strowman in a super-heavyweight battle. Strowman was ultimately victorious, pinning Omos after a huge powerslam. TMZ...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Returning This Week
A top WWE star who has been off television in the past few weeks is set to make his return on this Friday’s (November 11) episode of SmackDown. On the October 21 episode of SmackDown, Sheamus took on Solo Sikoa in singles action, with Sikoa picking up the victory.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Denies Involvement In Recent Mystery
A WWE star has broken their silence among speculation that he is involved in a recent mysterious and ominous set of vignettes. One WWE main roster star has ruled themselves out as a suspect in a new NXT mystery. SmackDown star Tweeted in response to the latest SCRYPTS clue on...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Exchange Between Two NXT Stars Plays Out On IG Live
Grayson Waller is committed to going viral, so much so that he had his own Instagram Live camera running for a spicy NXT segment. In a fiery edition of the Grayson Waller Effect on WWE NXT, the exchange was captured from a whole new perspective as it was streaming on Instagram Live.
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Feud From SmackDown Spills Over To WWE Raw
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7) kicked off with fiery promos between two teams ready to do battle. Trading passionate promos, the New Day and the Usos kicked off WWE Raw on November 7, 2022. With the Usos taking the ring first to note that they were well...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What Colt Cabana Apparently Said Backstage About CM Punk
Konnan has seemingly revealed what Colt Cabana said backstage at AEW about CM Punk. On the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan recalled a conversation he had Colt Cabana several months ago while backstage at AEW. During the conversation, Konnan asked Cabana what he...
wrestletalk.com
Hilarious Championship Botch During WWE Raw
On tonight’s WWE Raw (November 7) there was a hilarious championship botch amid a very notable moment in the history of a title belt. In a backstage segment which saw Nikki Cross set to toss her newly won 24/7 Championship in the rubbish bin, an error of sorts. While...
wrestletalk.com
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star’s Hilarious Reaction To Austin Theory Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
When it comes to Money in the Bank cash-ins, the theory has always been to be bold and aim high. Austin Theory, on the other hand, cashed in against Seth Rollins following an open challenge on WWE Raw. Sadly, for Theory, Rollins retained the WWE United States Champion and Theory...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns Home For First Time In 14 Years (Video)
A video has emerged of WWE star Omos returning to his home country of Nigeria for the first time in 14 years. It was recently announced that Omos will miss this evening’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw after flying to his home country to spend time with his family.
wrestletalk.com
New Feud For Two NXT Stars Looking For Fresh Start
Two NXT stars orphaned by main roster call ups have entered a full on feud with one another on WWE NXT. After being a victim to an attack from a surprise return from Elektra Lopez last week, tonight (November 8) on NXT, Indi Hartwell returned the favor. Popping in to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Raw
There was a former WWE star backstage at tonight’s (November 7) WWE Raw. According to a Tweet from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gene Snitsky was backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. The former WWE star was witness to numerous notable events including a WWE championship getting scrapped in...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Released From Jail On $1 Million Bail
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, who was with WWE for a time in 2019-2020, has been released from jail on a $1 million bail. Velasquez had spent eight months in jail on attempted murder charges. Back in February, Velasquez had chased down in his truck, and attempted to shoot,...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Announced For Hollywood Debut
A top AEW star is set to make his debut on the silver screen in a highly anticipated movie releasing next year. Yesterday, the first official photo was released of Zac Efron portraying the role of Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming Von Erich family biopic ‘The Iron Claw’.
Comments / 0