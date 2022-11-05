ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/8 at 10:30 p.m.): Your First Warn weather team’s snowfall forecast. Check back for updates!. ORIGINAL STORY (Updated Tuesday Night): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Voting underway across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
ARKANSAS STATE
KX News

We’re tracking the first snowstorm of the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The first widespread snow event is exiting this region this evening leaving around a trace to a half inch of snowfall across much of ND. But a bigger snowstorm will impact the second half of your work week. By Tuesday, the winds will be much lighter with warmer temperatures. Dry conditions […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Give the gift of food and flowers this week in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.” Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our […]
BISMARCK, ND
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
RAPID CITY, SD
valleynewslive.com

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Mayor Encourages Community Assistance With Snow Removal

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the expected approaching snow to the state, Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says residents should consider helping one another when it comes to snow removal. Mayor Heinrich pointed to occasional shortages for drivers operating city equipment. He added any assistance residents can provide to their...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota rejects legalizing marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries. Supporters […]
ARKANSAS STATE

