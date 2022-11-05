Read full article on original website
Related
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
What is a shouse? For that matter, what is a barndominium?
Blizzard Warnings issued in northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
A significant winter storm is set to impact the Plains late Wednesday and into the weekend. Blizzard conditions, heavy snow, ice, rain and severe thunderstorms will all be possible as this system races east Thursday and Friday.
6 Things You Better Have For North Dakota Winters
If you're new to the area or would like a few tips to survive our insanely cold winters, here you go!
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/8 at 10:30 p.m.): Your First Warn weather team’s snowfall forecast. Check back for updates!. ORIGINAL STORY (Updated Tuesday Night): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
KFYR-TV
Voting underway across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
North Dakota, $22 Million In Heating Aid Now Available
Energy prices are set to rise sharply. You may qualify for assistance
valleynewslive.com
A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
We’re tracking the first snowstorm of the season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The first widespread snow event is exiting this region this evening leaving around a trace to a half inch of snowfall across much of ND. But a bigger snowstorm will impact the second half of your work week. By Tuesday, the winds will be much lighter with warmer temperatures. Dry conditions […]
Give the gift of food and flowers this week in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.” Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our […]
Times-Online
North Dakota Game & Fish: Salmon spawn completed
Fisheries crews completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, collecting more than 1.8 million eggs. About 500,000 went to South Dakota to meet their egg collection goal.
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Which States Have The Most Miserable Winters? – North Dakota Ranked
It's that time of year again. We're winterizing our homes, pulling out heavy blankets and warm clothes, we're parking in the garage again, and getting our holiday decorations out for the holidays. How Bad Is It?. We aren't operating under the delusion that North Dakota is a walk in the...
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
newsdakota.com
Mayor Encourages Community Assistance With Snow Removal
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the expected approaching snow to the state, Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says residents should consider helping one another when it comes to snow removal. Mayor Heinrich pointed to occasional shortages for drivers operating city equipment. He added any assistance residents can provide to their...
Is North Dakota Ready To Smoke Pot Legally?
Voters Today Will Determine Whether You Can Torch Up Legally Or Not
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
North Dakota rejects legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries. Supporters […]
Comments / 0