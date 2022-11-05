Read full article on original website
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as key Georgia race heads to runoff – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
House Dems' leadership landscape frozen by their pleasant midterm surprise
At the top of the unknowns list: When they'll hear from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Wednesday that she'll still briefly leave the country this week.
Congressional Republicans reckon with disappointing election results: 'Knives are out,' source says
Republicans attempt to figure out why their potential margin of victory to control the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections will be slim after high expectations
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
A judge has ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia
Pennsylvania Voters Rejected the Carpetbagger Dr. Oz
The handwringing among Democrats began before the closing arguments in the first and only debate for the open U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, and it didn’t let up until the votes started coming in on election night. It turned out that Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock and current lieutenant governor, performed better than President Joe Biden had when he carried the state in 2020.The voters answered the question that had kept Democrats anxious for the last two weeks: Would Fetterman’s halting speech, the result of a stroke five months earlier,...
450 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.
More than 940 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and 450 have pleaded guilty over a year later.
Five states just voted on legalizing recreational marijuana. These are the results
Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, legalizing cannabis is a popular topic among voters. According to an October 2022 poll from Monmouth University, more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans support legalizing marijuana, including 76% of Democrats, 52% of Republicans and 73% of independents. Many see the drug as being less dangerous than alcohol or tobacco.
