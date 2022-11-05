The handwringing among Democrats began before the closing arguments in the first and only debate for the open U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, and it didn’t let up until the votes started coming in on election night. It turned out that Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock and current lieutenant governor, performed better than President Joe Biden had when he carried the state in 2020.The voters answered the question that had kept Democrats anxious for the last two weeks: Would Fetterman’s halting speech, the result of a stroke five months earlier,...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO