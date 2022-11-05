Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
KMOV
1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
KCRG.com
Coralville Police identify dependent adult and find caregiver
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - UPDATE: Officers have been able to successfully identify this subject and his caregiver. We greatly appreciate your prompt assistance with this case. Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is...
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on […]
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
FOX2now.com
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
The Clinton County State's Attorney's Office charged a Breese, Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation.
16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
KOMU
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
advantagenews.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash
A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
KMOV
South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body. “Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”
KMOV
After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local family says they’re no closer to justice nearly five years after Daniel Domian was hit and killed on Gravois in St. Louis. The driver, accused of speeding in a Maserati, has been charged, but the case still hasn’t gone to trial. Domian...
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
