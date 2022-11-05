ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

advantagenews.com

Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute

An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
ALTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash

A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop

An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
IOWA CITY, IA
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KCRG.com

Coralville Police identify dependent adult and find caregiver

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - UPDATE: Officers have been able to successfully identify this subject and his caregiver. We greatly appreciate your prompt assistance with this case. Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is...
CORALVILLE, IA
KMOV

St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment

An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash

A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
GODFREY, IL

