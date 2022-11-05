Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Scraps Championship?
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, a championship title is promptly tossed in the trash mere moments after being won. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene.
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Refers To Another As “Mr. Irrelevant” Backstage
In a backstage interview, one WWE star called another “Mr. Irrelevant” before accepting a his challenge for a match, tonight!. In a backstage interview. Austin Theory first discussed his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge for the United States Championship before he was met by a formidable foe.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut At WWE Raw
At tonight’s (November 7th) WWE Raw, another fan favorite NXT star has made their main roster debut, find out who!. A talented woman by many names throughout her time in NXT (may it be Karen Q or Mei Ying) tonight was the night for Wendy Choo to make her main roster debut!
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Make ‘Major Announcement’
A WWE star is set to make a ‘major announcement’ soon. Earlier today, TMZ shared heartwarming footage of WWE star Omos returning to his home in Nigeria. This was Omos’ first time in his home country for 14 years, and TMZ captured the moment he surprised his family, which you can see here.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Expresses Desire To Be Part Of NXT Europe
A released WWE star has expressed their desire to be part of NXT Europe. The developmental brands for WWE has experienced a great deal of changes over the past year. In August, the NXT UK brand went on hiatus after WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe coming up in 2023. Many NXT UK competitors were released from the company following the announcement.
wrestletalk.com
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Stars Set For SmackDown November 11
Two current WWE Raw stars are set to be in Indianapolis this Friday for the WWE SmackDown taping. Per PWInsider, Raw stars Matt Riddle and the Judgment Day are set to be in town for the show. It is likely that the Raw stars are simply in town for a...
wrestletalk.com
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Feud From SmackDown Spills Over To WWE Raw
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7) kicked off with fiery promos between two teams ready to do battle. Trading passionate promos, the New Day and the Usos kicked off WWE Raw on November 7, 2022. With the Usos taking the ring first to note that they were well...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Is Ready For The Royal Rumble
A former WWE star has said that they are willing to make an appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble if they are asked to by Triple H. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most popular annual events, with the winner of the titular match being offered a guaranteed title match at that year’s WrestleMania.
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned On WWE Raw
A title changed hands tonight on WWE Raw. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene. The recently returned and more rabid than ever...
wrestletalk.com
Hilarious Logo For Raw 30th Anniversary Revealed
The 30th anniversary of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, is set to take place in January of 2023. The first ever episode of the show aired on January 11, 1993 from the Manhattan Center in New York City, and was headlined by the Undertaker taking on Damien Demento.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Unhappy With Recent Booking Decision?
A WWE name has revealed their disappointment over a recent booking decision made during Raw on November 7. Dana Brooke has not been having it easy, of late. She has been on the receiving end of some undermining comments from Seth Rollins, and during the November 7 edition of Raw, Brooke lost her 24/7 championship.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Returning This Week
A top WWE star who has been off television in the past few weeks is set to make his return on this Friday’s (November 11) episode of SmackDown. On the October 21 episode of SmackDown, Sheamus took on Solo Sikoa in singles action, with Sikoa picking up the victory.
wrestletalk.com
Heel Turn On WWE NXT
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) closed the show with a massive heel turn! Find out what happened just before the show went off the air. In the main event on tonight’s NXT, the NXT Tag Team Women’s Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter took on challengers Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Is Deleting Twitter
It’s no secret that there are a lot of pros and cons to running a Twitter account. While many wrestlers use it as a way to interact with fans across the world, there are also a lot of people who take advantage of Twitter’s anonymity. With people hiding...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Open Challenge Set For November 7 WWE Raw
A championship open challenge has been announced for tonight’s (November 7) episode of WWE Raw. In recent weeks, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has been at loggerheads with Mustafa Ali after he captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley on October 10. Many expected Rollins to defend the...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Next WWE Appearance Date Revealed?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next WWE appearance date has been revealed. The Tribal Chief made his most recent defence of his titles at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Roman defeated YouTube star turned wrestler Logan Paul in the main event with a Spear. During the show,...
Comments / 0